“I’m the decider,” President George W. Bush once said, describing his role while channeling Harry Truman’s famous saying, “The buck stops here.”
“I’m the disruptor” could have been Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in 2016. Americans elected him because they saw him as a challenge to the prevailing political environment and the Beltway “swamp.”
Mr. Trump has indeed been a force for change in the economy, excessive government regulation, the rules of international trade, among other areas. But his combative style and unpredictability come with a cost. This week those costs piled up surprisingly quickly.
His renewed threat to shut down the government over funding for his border wall project was just another item in a two-day explosion of unexpected decisions, which included the withdrawal of troops from Syria. These rapid-fire decisions cost him the foreign policy support of many Republican senators and the star of his Cabinet, Defense Secretary James Mattis. It also left the nation’s relationship with the Middle East and its reputation for reliability in tatters.
Maybe the president has the plans and resources to build a splendid new foreign policy structure to replace the one he just tore down. If so he needs to explain himself very soon. But while New York real estate has aspects similar to the features of foreign policy, with its tools of war and diplomacy, the scale and stakes of the latter are far greater.
Mr. Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton have shown they are impatient men. But patience is often the discipline that is most useful in making creative changes in the complex world of international politics. Problems have to be ready for solutions. They have to ripen, as Richard Haass, now president of the Council on Foreign Relations, has wisely written. One art of diplomacy is preparing for the harvest to come.
By abruptly announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, and later a draw-down of forces in Afghanistan, Mr. Trump has shown that he values checking off a campaign promise over seeing a major problem through to a solution. As Gen. Mattis said to reporters in May, Syria may be the “most complex security situation” facing the United States, so “What we don’t want to do, now that we are on the cusp of winning on the battlefield [against ISIS], ... we simply do not want to pull out before the diplomats have won the peace. So, you win the fight, and then you win the piece.”
When Mr. Trump this week said, in effect, “I don’t care,” Gen. Mattis responded with a letter of resignation. He wrote, in part, that “Our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships,” an implicit but unmistakably sharp criticism of Mr. Trump’s crockery-breaking style and of his apparent decision to leave the Syrian Kurds who helped rid Syria of ISIS to the not-so-tender mercies of their Turkish enemies.
ISIS is not completely defeated, but it is being confined to a narrow area by the Syrian Kurds, many of whom now say that they must return to their villages to prepare defenses against an expected Turkish attack. The resurgence of ISIS may be only a matter of weeks away.
Gen. Mattis wrote to the president, saying “[Y]ou have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours” on how to conduct war and diplomacy. That person must be adept at navigating Mr. Trump’s disruptive tendencies. But the president must also realize that there is such a thing as too much unpredictability.