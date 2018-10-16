No one is certain what was on President Donald Trump’s mind when he mused during a CBS “60 Minutes” interview Sunday that Defense Secretary James Mattis might resign, and that he thinks the retired Marine Corps general is “sort of a Democrat.”
Since Secretary Mattis has given no sign that he will resign and has said he intends to keep doing his job, it is possible that Mr. Trump is getting ready to oust him. If so, Mr. Trump should banish the thought.
Secretary Mattis is the steady hand the president — and the nation — needs at the Pentagon given the volatility and outspoken hawkishness of National Security Adviser John Bolton. The secretary has a long history of asking hard and thorough questions about any proposed course of action. His approach can be seen by advocates of action as obstruction, but it is an essential element of good planning.
Maybe Mr. Bolton is unhappy with the defense secretary, but Gen. Mattis is no stranger to conflict with the national security office at the White House. While serving as the head of Central Command during the Obama administration from mid-2010 to January 2013, he reportedly annoyed then National Security Adviser Tom Donilon by suggesting that President Obama’s narrow focus on getting a nuclear agreement with Iran was ignoring the larger problems of Iran’s disruptive role in the Middle East and its hostility toward the United States.
The next thing Gen. Mattis knew he was out of a job and forced to retire from the Marine Corps. President Obama simply had the Pentagon publicly announce a replacement without first letting Gen. Mattis know, according to The Washington Post’s Thomas Ricks.
Mr. Trump made one of his best choices when he nominated Gen. Mattis to head the Pentagon. He has wisely allowed Secretary Mattis and the military to call the shots in their successful program to retake territory occupied by the Islamic State and establish a presence in Syria that will become an important factor in any Syrian peace deal. The president and Secretary Mattis also appear to see eye to eye on Iran’s threat to stability in the Middle East, although there may be differences within the administration on how to counter it. Gen. Mattis opposed withdrawing from the Obama nuclear deal with Iran, for example.
Secretary Mattis has not disclosed his political views so it is unclear why Mr. Trump described him as “sort of a Democrat.” Ironically, many traditional Republicans have had the same thought about Mr. Trump himself.
Mr. Trump’s best reason for not pushing Secretary Mattis out or allowing his national security adviser to create a rift is that Mr. Mattis famously does not back down from a fight. When he commanded the 1st Marine Division he adopted its motto, “no better friend, no worse enemy.” Does Mr. Trump really want to see Secretary Mattis as the top military adviser to the next Democratic presidential candidate? We doubt it.