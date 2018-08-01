We once described President Trump’s secrecy about his finances as surrounding him with a cloud of dirty air like Pigpen in the Peanuts comic strip. He has wrongly refused to make his tax returns public or disclose whether he continues to benefit from revenues of the Trump Organization run by his sons.
But he may not be able to sustain that secrecy after a novel federal court ruling on the meaning of the word “emolument” as used in the U.S. Constitution.
A federal district judge in Maryland has decided to hear a lawsuit against Mr. Trump brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia alleging that Mr. Trump’s beneficial ownership of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. — in a building that he leases from the federal government — harms them and violates the Constitution.
If the ruling by Judge Peter J. Messitte of the federal district court in Maryland is not overturned on appeal, it would eventually allow the plaintiffs to subpoena Mr. Trump’s financial records and tax returns in order to uncover proof of their charge that Mr. Trump is receiving an “emolument” forbidden by two clauses of the Constitution.
The suit highlights the troubling fact that Mr. Trump has many potential conflicts of interest, making it vital that his finances be transparent. There may well be nothing illegal going on, but there’s also the question of violating the spirit of the law, which is an ethical standard we should expect a president to meet. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s refusal to follow precedent and to keep critical financial facts opaque gives more ammunition to his many political opponents.
Since Judge Messitte’s reading of the emoluments issue is path-breaking, his reasoning likely will be subjected to review by higher courts. The reading is based on exhaustive research into the meaning of the word at the time the Constitution was written. It also satisfies a commonsense understanding that the two clauses of the Constitution are intended to stop federal officials, including the president, from receiving any financial benefit or inducement from any other government.
The Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia argue that the Trump Hotel in Washington draws customers who might otherwise use their publicly funded convention centers. Earlier this year Judge Messitte ruled that they should be allowed to prove this case.
The plaintiffs’ second argument is that because officials of state and foreign governments frequent the Trump Hotel, and because Mr. Trump may personally benefit from their business through his ownership of the Trump Organization, the president may be receiving “emoluments” forbidden by the Constitution.
Both arguments still have to be proved. But if Judge Messitte’s ruling is not overturned by higher courts it will lead to legal discovery of the facts. And even if the facts in the end do not support the plaintiffs’ claims, their suit will still represent a major and welcome move toward greater transparency about Mr. Trump’s finances and a major setback for the president’s unorthodox and wrongheaded refusal to be candid about them.