President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump raised the spirits of American troops in Iraq with a surprise visit Dec. 26 to celebrate the Christmas season. The trip, planned since November, also gave the president a welcome opportunity to partially unveil his plans for Syria following the withdrawal of 2,000 American troops stationed in that country.
Some of the withdrawn troops will be re-positioned in Iraq, he said, while others will be coming home. “There will be a strong, deliberate and orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria,” he said, “while maintaining the U.S. presence in Iraq to prevent an ISIS resurgence and protect U.S. interests and ... also to watch over Iran. We’ll be watching.”
The first couple were warmly received by American service personnel at Al Asad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar Province. The base is home to a large part of the 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq providing support to the Iraqi armed forces in their operations against ISIS. It also supports air strikes against ISIS forces in Syria. According to the U.S. Central Command, the number of ISIS targets engaged from the air has dramatically increased in recent weeks.
Mr. Trump rightly said Syria’s neighbors need to step up their efforts to create a “political solution” for that nation’s long civil war, including financial commitments to rebuild the war-torn country. He hailed a Dec. 25 announcement by Saudi Arabia pledging funds for Syrian reconstruction. He also said he did not rule out a U.S. financial contribution as part of the political settlement of the Syrian civil war.
One thing the president did not mention was a number of recent reports, including by the Voice of America, that heavily armed ground forces from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been seen since last month in the region of eastern Syria where ISIS clings to a toehold.
That is the area where U.S.-supported Syrian Kurdish fighters have been engaged against ISIS. The presence of the Arab forces could not only help our Kurdish allies but also present a deterrent to threatened Turkish attacks on the Kurds. That would be very encouraging news since the pullout of U.S. troops leaves the Kurds in great danger, a wholly unfair predicament after they fought bravely on the U.S.-backed side in the Syrian war.
The Wall Street Journal reported in April that the Trump administration had urged the Gulf Arab nations to take a major role in Syria. If the deployment is successful, the dire effects predicted by the U.S. withdrawal from Syria might be prevented.
In his exuberant speech to the troops Mr. Trump praised them for being “on the leading edge of our fight to vanquish America’s terrorist enemies.” He went on, “The other reason I’m here today is to personally thank you and every service member throughout this region for the near elimination of
the ISIS territorial caliphate in Iraq and in Syria.”
But Mr. Trump allowed himself to get carried away — as he too often does — when he told the troops he would be giving them a 10 percent pay raise. The real number is much more modest, a barely inflation-beating 2.6 percent. The exaggeration was pure Trump.
The president has his glaring imperfections, including his well-known struggles with the truth. But his holiday visit to Iraq was good for the troops, and it added more clarity to a Middle East policy that appears to be headed in a constructive direction.