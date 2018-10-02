Canada’s agreement Sunday night to ease its restrictions on dairy imports from the United States and accept the bulk of the recent U.S.-Mexico trade deal brings to a successful end President Trump’s promise to renegotiate the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Now it will be up to Congress to accept the proposed new treaty, renamed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The deal marks a milestone in Trump administration efforts to rewrite numerous major trade agreements. Last week Mr. Trump also concluded a revised trade agreement with South Korea, opened negotiations with Japan on a new trade agreement and escalated his tariff war against China.
The China trade dispute has yet to pay off, but in other cases, including an impending new agreement with Europe, it appears that Mr. Trump’s aggressive use of his legal right to impose tariffs in sectors he can deem important to national security has succeeded in persuading our trading partners to make new deals with the United States.
Mr. Trump’s use of the tariff weapon is, to put it mildly, controversial. Raising tariffs has been considered bad economic policy since the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariffs set off a global tariff war that contributed to a collapse of world trade and the onset of the Great Depression. And let's face it: Invoking "national security" in a trade skirmish with close allies such as Canada substantially broadens common understanding of that phrase.
But U.S. law gives the president the authority to be highly flexible and selective in applying and removing tariffs, an authority Mr. Trump has so far successfully exploited.
It is clear, for example, that the speedy conclusion of U.S.-Canada trade talks on Sunday, meeting a Sept. 30 deadline imposed by Mr. Trump, owed much to his threat to impose a stiff tariff on cars imported from Canada if he could not get meaningful concessions on reducing Canada’s barriers against U.S. dairy products.
It is notable that the new trilateral North American trade deal does not lift Trump-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Administration officials said they would be subject to separate negotiations. The main purpose of these duties is to protect American metals manufacturers from overproduction driven by China’s subsidized metals industries. The Commerce Department has authority to waive the tariffs on a case-by-case basis.
These tariffs appear to be working. Imports fell by about 20 percent between April and July and U.S production has risen slightly, according to The American Iron and Steel Institute, which said, “We are grateful for the president’s continued recognition of the steel industry.”
There have been downsides. U.S. steel prices that were abnormally depressed because of global overproduction have risen about 37 percent this year. Higher prices should encourage U.S. metals industries to raise production and ease bottlenecks.
Other sectors of the U.S. economy that see benefits to Mr. Trump’s approach include the automobile industry and its unions, for provisions that discourage the use of parts manufactured outside North America and encourage higher wages and better working standards for Mexican autoworkers.
That may make it easier to get the new pact through Congress this year or, more likely, in early 2019. The legislatures of Canada and Mexico also have to sign off on the deal.
Mr. Trump’s demand to drop the name "NAFTA" was an emotional appeal to voters who feel the pact damaged their lives and communities. But it also makes sense. The original pact was far from being a true free-trade agreement and, like most recent trade deals, was in fact a set of rules for how trade is managed.
Mr. Trump often praises “free trade” and a “win-win” tariff-free trading environment, but world trade is conducted by many nations as a zero-sum game. The president’s approach can be described as trying to reshape the trading rules to the benefit of important sectors of the U.S. economy. It is unfinished business, with China as the biggest obstacle. But the past week has shown some encouraging progress.