When it comes to the rules of diplomacy, Donald Trump is like a boater purposely making waves through a no-wake zone.
He ignores the diplomatic niceties that have guided presidents stretching back to the end of World War II. His often-confrontational style is rooted in his belief that other countries have been taking advantage of the United States for far too long. It’s too soon to say whether this approach will yield positive results, but the consequences will be felt by the U.S. and the rest of the world.
The regular order for summits and state visits is months of preparation during which disputes are worked out behind the scenes so that public events are perceived as harmonious reaffirmations of common objectives. The rule is that summits are the culmination of a negotiation, not the beginning of one.
Yet Mr. Trump boldly ignored that rule in meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June, starting a bumpy road of negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear weapons. If he fails, he will have done no worse than other American diplomats since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
Mr. Trump also went rogue at the June summit of the leaders of the G-7 major industrialized countries. There he openly squabbled with major allies claiming they unfairly excluded American goods from their markets. Then he launched a trade war against them and China. He may have started a senseless quarrel with potentially serious financial ramifications. But the gambit could pay off in better trade deals for the United States, which are sorely needed.
The president saved his most unconventional behavior for his recently concluded trip to a NATO summit in Brussels, a formal reception in the United Kingdom, and a one-on-one summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit closely followed the July 14 indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller of 12 Russian intelligence officers for attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
He publicly browbeat NATO allies for inadequate defense spending and suggested that Germany is dangerously reliant on Russian energy supplies. Having delivered his sound bites he turned around and smilingly declared that the allies had listened to his concerns and had reassured him they were taking steps to make the alliance safer and stronger, including energy security.
But as President Emmanuel Macron of France pointed out everything the allies agreed to had been in the works for months. Mr. Trump was, apparently, just putting on a show.
Mr. Trump was, by turns, gracious and rude in Britain. He responded happily to an elaborate formal welcome from Queen Elizabeth. And he said nice things about Prime Minister Theresa May. But in an interview on the eve of the visit he criticized Ms. May’s new plan for leaving the European Union as weak and praised her rival Boris Johnson. That sparked an uproar in the British press.
His most provocative behavior came at the summit with Mr. Putin. There Mr. Trump was diplomatic with Mr. Putin to a degree that provoked political and media outrage in the United States.
A day later Mr. Trump said he had misspoken during his news conference with Mr. Putin, saying “would” when he meant “wouldn’t” in a sentence the press corps pounced on as evidence that Mr. Trump believed Mr. Putin more than his own intelligence community. He later declared his support for the intelligence community’s findings about Russia, but his inconsistent explanations on this and other issues have done him a lot of harm in the American political establishment.
By his unorthodox behavior, as with his combative communications style, Mr. Trump is undoubtedly trying to convince his base he is changing things for the better. He may also believe he increases his negotiating options, shields his real intentions and increases the uncertainty of his competitors. By treating even allies as opponents he is shaking up the international system.
It is certainly a change from traditional diplomacy. Whether that is a good thing will become apparent in the coming months and years.