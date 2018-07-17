Donald Trump’s news conference with Vladimir Putin after their private meeting Monday in Helsinki rightly drew strong criticism from those who say he failed to be tough enough with the Russian leader over apparent interference in the 2016 presidential election. It is troubling that on multiple occasions Mr. Trump appeared to side with Mr. Putin over the consensus of the U.S. intelligence community and his own Justice Department.
The performance gave fuel to believers in the Trump-Putin collusion theory who point to the lack of a public tongue-lashing of the Russian president by Mr. Trump as evidence to support their view. To this they can add Mr. Putin’s frank admission that he wanted Mr. Trump to win the 2016 election because he favored better relations with Russia.
It is worth remembering, however, that what Mr. Trump said in public and what he said in private to Mr. Putin do not necessarily have to correspond. Mr. Trump is trying to build a constructive relationship with the world’s other major nuclear power — a worthy goal, albeit a tricky one — and he may have chosen to soften his public comments on Russia’s meddling in order to smooth over any potential friction.
If that is indeed the case, Mr. Trump should elaborate on what was said behind closed doors. Hopefully, it was decidedly less conciliatory.
When asked about deteriorating relations between the U.S. and Russia, Mr. Trump responded: “I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish.” He then criticized the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and reiterated that there was “zero collusion.”
And when asked who he believes about Russian interference, Mr. Trump responded: “My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” He then asked why Hillary Clinton’s emails still haven’t been found.
Former CIA Director John Brennan went so far as to say the president had committed a treasonous impeachable offense. That certainly was an overreach. But it was concerning to watch Mr. Trump defend an adversary and attack his own government.
As for Mr. Putin’s pro-forma denial of Russia’s covert election meddling, it was not categorical. He did not deny that meddling might have taken place but said, “I don’t know the full extent of the situation.”
Meanwhile, the evidence that Mr. Trump is soft on Mr. Putin is a matter of perspective. He has imposed harsh sanctions, expelled Russian diplomats, increased U.S. defense spending, strenghthened NATO, taken harsh measures against Russia’s ally Iran, put pressure on Russia in Syria, and made no effort, such as Mr. Putin suggested he would like to see, to rein in U.S. oil and gas production.
Certainly, a firm stance is necessary with Mr. Putin, who has a demonstrated a disdain for the rule of law and freedom of the press, among other authoritarian tendencies.
Monday’s meeting will undoubtedly fan the flames of the investigation into Russian interference in the election, which was already making headlines after 12 Russian intelligence officers were indicted last week by Mr. Trump’s Justice Department. The allegations contained in the indictment are shocking.
But less troubling than a potential discovery of overt collusion between Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials — which remains unproven — is the fact that a growing mountain of evidence suggests that Russia attacked our democratic process, and that Mr. Trump has not been more forceful in calling out such an egregious violation of international norms.
Mr. Trump’s desire to pursue diplomacy with Mr. Putin is commendable. But a more productive relationship with Russia should never come at the expense of trust in the American intelligence community, its law enforcement officials and the strength of our democracy.