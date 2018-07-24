Whatever Donald Trump said privately to Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Helsinki, it appears he wisely did not forgive the Russian president for his seizure of Crimea and his ongoing support for pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine’s southeast Donbass region. Those are the original reasons for harsh economic sanctions against Russia, and Mr. Trump should continue to punish the Kremlin for its hostile actions.
While there is understandable anxiety over what was said between the two leaders when they met alone, Russia publicly is complaining about the tough steps the Trump administration has taken in providing military support and arms to the Ukrainian government. Kremlin leaders also are unhappy about the U.S. taking part in military training exercises with Ukrainian forces near Crimea and Donbass.
The administration’s announcement on July 20 of $200 million in additional military aid to Ukraine came a day after Mr. Putin warned the West against military cooperation with Georgia and Ukraine, both of which border Russia. “We will respond appropriately to such aggressive steps, which pose a direct threat to Russia,” he said. It was an odd accusation coming from a combative country that seized the territory of its neighbor.
Earlier this month Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the ongoing joint military exercise — between U.S. Marines from a naval task force in the Black Sea and the Ukrainian military in the region where Russian forces have seized Ukrainian territory — as destabilizing and said it might have “consequences.”
So far, Russian threats of “consequences” or “appropriate responses” have not materialized.
The Russians have also complained about a March decision to provide Ukraine with anti-tank missiles, something the Obama administration refused to do.
In addition to providing military aid to Ukraine, the White House on July 20 bluntly rejected a Putin proposal to hold a referendum in the rebel territories of Ukraine to settle the question of whether they chose to separate. Russia used a similar referendum, rejected by international observers as not free or fair, to justify its unjust occupation of Ukrainian Crimea.
Mr. Putin made the proposal, according to Russia’s ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, because Ukraine is violating the international Minsk agreement on how to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict. He said: “We should ask a question: is Minsk alive or not? If all the countries support the Minsk agreements then they need to be observed.” However, the international group that monitors the Minsk agreement reports ceasefire violations on both sides, and there would be no serious crisis if Russia were not arming and backing the rebels.
In firmly rejecting the Russian proposal and its accusations against Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis told CBS News, “The administration is not considering supporting a referendum in eastern Ukraine. The Minsk agreements are the process for resolving the conflict in the Donbass, and these agreements do not include any option for referendum. Furthermore, to organize a so-called referendum in a part of Ukraine which is not under government control would have no legitimacy.”
The public and political worries about the Trump-Putin meeting are reasonable because of the secrecy and the potential impact on national and global security. Mr. Trump can allay those concerns by briefing the nation on what he and Mr. Putin discussed and the response to his own proposals for improving relations between the two nuclear superpowers.
But actions also speak loudly, and on Ukraine Mr. Trump is correctly holding to a hard line against Russian aggression.