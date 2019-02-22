President Donald Trump hopes to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to move faster toward nuclear disarmament when they meet in Hanoi next week for a two-day summit. Verification will be key.
While prospects for a major breakthrough appear dim, it should be noted that it has been more than a year since North Korea tested a missile or conducted a nuclear test. The world is definitely a less tense place as a result.
Moreover, North Korea stopped testing before it could fully demonstrate its capability of striking the United States with a nuclear missile. The North Korean missile and nuclear programs were suspended before the country could perfect its latest generation of solid-fuel missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile and a nuclear warhead to fit it.
There also has been no provocative propaganda aimed at the United States and South Korea, and tensions along the 38th parallel border between the two Koreas have been markedly reduced.
These are all positive developments. But “little to no verifiable change has occurred in North Korea’s military capabilities,” Army Gen. Robert Abrams, the top U.S. commander in South Korea, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
The new Trump-Kim meeting, their second in a little more than 10 months, gives hope that this seemingly more peaceful North Korean posture will continue.
The real test of the meeting will be whether Mr. Kim offers concrete steps toward disarmament that he has so far refused to take. Last year he invited foreign observers to witness the destruction of an underground nuclear test site, but he has denied foreign experts an opportunity to visit the site and verify that the site is no longer capable of conducting nuclear tests.
Mr. Kim could build some trust with the international community by agreeing to return North Korea to compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and accepting international inspectors. Such a move also could make it possible to lift United Nations sanctions on the country, giving Mr. Kim some much-needed economic relief as the country suffers through another food shortage.
The inspectors would have to be admitted to North Korea’s nuclear laboratories at Yongbyon, where a reactor produces plutonium that is extracted to make nuclear weapons, and a separate centrifuge facility that Pakistan aided and exists for enriching uranium for nuclear weapons.
Caution is warranted, however. North Korea has ejected international inspectors in the past, and such a step does not resolve the question of North Korea’s existing stockpile of nuclear weapons or the possible existence of secret nuclear facilities.
But it would be a step in the right direction.
Mr. Trump has held out the vision of a nuclear-free North Korea fully integrated into the prosperous Asian economy. But that will not be possible unless the United States lifts its own sanctions, distinct from those of the United Nations, and Mr. Trump has promised not to remove those sanctions until it’s verifiable that North Korea has given up its nuclear weapons.
The challenge Mr. Trump faces is how to get North Korea to buy into his vision of nuclear-free prosperity. Will the promised riches and improved standard of living for North Koreans be enough to get Mr. Kim to give up nuclear weapons? When the nation’s intelligence chiefs testified last month that they doubted anything would persuade North Korea to denuclearize, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Decent chance of denuclearization. Time will tell what will happen with North Korea.”
Mr. Trump has laid out a clear choice. The decision is up to Mr. Kim.