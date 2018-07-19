All it took for President Trump to say that he made a mistake in Helsinki was international outrage and criticism from fellow Republicans, including many of his normally most reliable supporters.
Nonetheless, coming from a man who rarely admits any errors, it was a welcome admission. It’s too bad that he didn’t just leave it at that.
Mr. Trump ignited the firestorm Monday when he appeared to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own country’s intelligence agencies on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “I don’t see any reason why it would be (Russia),” he said at a news conference with Mr. Putin.
Back home on Tuesday, Mr. Trump told the nation that he had misspoken. What he meant to say, he said, was that he didn’t see any reason why it “wouldn’t” be Russia.
But he then veered off script. “Could be other people also. A lot of people out there,” he added, muddying the waters. Then, as he did at the Helsinki summit, he took the opportunity to once again assert that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.
Going off script is part of Mr. Trump’s populist appeal. It’s his way of showing that he’s refreshingly different from previous presidents, unbound by handlers and speechwriters. He’s fed up with business as usual in Washington. He’s a billionaire, unlike us, but he’s frustrated and angry with the D.C. swamp, just like us. And he assures us he can fix it.
We’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt. We all make mistakes. The problem is that honesty and consistency matter, and we should all be troubled by Mr. Trump’s inability to get his facts straight — and stick to them.
Many politicians have problems with this, of course, but few have misled, exaggerated or misspoken as frequently — and inartfully — as Mr. Trump. (He further confused the Russia issue Wednesday by saying the Russians were no longer targeting the United States, contradicting Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.)
Parsing the president’s pronouncements and sorting fact from fiction has become a Washington parlor game. This unfortunately distracts from the myriad serious issues facing the country. It takes away from what should be more vigorous public debates about policy and solutions. That hurts all of us.
When Mr. Trump responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, he initially blamed “many sides” for the hatred and bigotry. He responded to outrage over his remarks by walking them back a bit, but then, as he did Tuesday, he seemed to revert to his original message by saying “both sides” were to blame.
It’s not just Americans who are hurt by the president’s whipsaw-like relationship with facts, especially when it can change from day to day. Allies need consistency from the leader of the free world. They need to know they can trust him. Their countries and people depend on it.
Adversaries also need to know a U.S. president means what he says. President Obama’s failure to act in Syria after drawing that red line on chemical weapons has been devastating to the Syrian people and has had consequences for the rest of the world. Who knows what the long-term ramifications of Mr. Trump’s statements will have on matters of great importance such as the NATO alliance, our relationship with Canada and Mexico, and efforts to contain Russia’s increasing aggression, to name just a few?
Predictably, Democrats quickly seized on the president’s comments and inconsistencies this week. But they should be cautious. Their embrace of increasingly radical positions and candidates could end up alienating many of the moderate voters they hope to convert.
The more preferable scenario is that Congress tosses aside the more extreme stances on both sides of the aisle and learns to work together. Even if that seemingly low bar remains too high, Republicans and Democrats must find a way to focus more of their energies on finding solutions instead of scoring political points.
As for Mr. Trump, we encourage him to cut the hyperbole — and stick with the facts.