Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contentious appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday provided more evidence that President Trump’s unorthodox private meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki has cost him valuable political support.
Secretary Pompeo’s stout defense of the president’s actions on Russia was an accurate depiction of the public record. But he faced a bipartisan grilling from senators who believe — or fear — that Mr. Trump was conciliatory to Mr. Putin in private, and that hidden deals were made.
One senator complained that most of the news from the meeting was coming from Russian sources, which is troubling.
Mr. Trump is the only one who can clear this up. He should address the nation on his Russia policy and any proposals he made to Mr. Putin.
Whatever his reasons for holding back, he must see that his silence plays into his opponents’ hands. They see this as consistent with the charge that he and Mr. Putin colluded and may do so again. Along with his controversial trade policies, it undermines support for Republican congressional candidates in the mid-term elections.
In an apparent acknowledgement that his Russia meeting has created a political problem, the president’s office announced Wednesday that he is putting off plans for a meeting with President Putin in Washington until next year.
Secretary Pompeo recited a long list of punitive actions the president has initiated against Russia for its various transgressions, which include the use of a nerve agent to murder two Russians in England this year. And he made public an official declaration on Crimea that utterly rejects Russia’s claim to sovereignty over the strategically important Ukrainian peninsula on the Black Sea.
“Our approach [is] to steadily raise the costs of aggression until Vladimir Putin chooses a less confrontational foreign policy while keeping the door open for dialogue,” he said.
He also vainly tried to point out that Mr. Trump was well acquainted with the evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election — meddling that benefited him, we add — and fully trusting of the intelligence committee’s work on the matter.
Many of the senators were skeptical, despite evidence to support the view that Mr. Trump accepts the intelligence community’s findings. That evidence came to light when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein acknowledged that he had consulted the White House on the timing of indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officers for their actions in 2016. Those included hacking the emails of Democratic Party organizations and distributing what they found through front organizations to the American media. (The hacked emails’ most damaging disclosure was the way the Clinton campaign loaded the dice against Bernie Saunders, but the incidents also kept alive the Clinton email controversy by reminding voters of the chances she took in using personal email to carry out secret government business.)
But Mr. Pompeo, who revealed little of what happened in the Trump-Putin meeting, could just as well have been shouting at the wind. Committee chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has been at odds with Mr. Trump since last summer, and ranking Democrat Robert Menendez of New Jersey repeatedly pounded the secretary of state for more information on the Trump-Putin meeting and indicated deep dissatisfaction with the answers.
“You come before a group of senators today who are filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy,” Sen. Corker told Secretary Pompeo in an opening statement. He later added, “It’s the president who causes people to have concerns. Why does he do those things?”
It is a fair question. Mr. Trump owes a worried nation an explanation.