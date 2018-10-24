President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from a Cold War-era treaty with the Soviet Union that limits intermediate nuclear missiles is potentially one more blow to arms control diplomacy. It is a bold but risky move with the U.S. and Russia already at odds and could mark a significant step toward a renewed nuclear arms race, which is neither desirable nor necessary.
Mr. Trump’s action was denounced as dangerous by the Russian government, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and the U.S. Arms Control Association. But a great deal of the responsibility for averting a wholesale collapse of arms control diplomacy depends on Russia’s willingness to address NATO’s valid concerns about its new self-described “invincible” nuclear weapons and to stop violating the treaty.
The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is a major part of the decades-old web of arms control agreements between the United States and Soviet Russia designed to set limits on their nuclear rivalry despite profound political differences.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a readiness to talk over the issues last week in an odd mix of defiant and conciliatory language in which he claimed to have ended American “hegemony.”
Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, traveled to Moscow on Monday to lay out the reasons for Mr. Trump’s decision. The hawkish Mr. Bolton is widely viewed as hostile to arms control, but Mr. Trump always seems to be interested in a deal if a way can be found. It’s critical to the world’s security that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin reach a suitable compromise.
Mr. Trump and his NATO allies agree that Russia’s deployment of a new long-range nuclear cruise missile is a clear violation of the 1987 treaty worked out between President Ronald Reagan and the Soviet Union’s Gorbachev, a pact that Russia has violated for years. Russia, for its part, claims that the deployment of the U.S. “Aegis Ashore” anti-ballistic missile system in Romania in 2016 — with a similar deployment pending in Poland — also violates the INF treaty.
The United States asserts that the Romanian deployment is not a threat to Russia and carries only missiles with non-explosive warheads designed to destroy, in the outer atmosphere, incoming warheads launched from Iran. But Russia says the launchers are identical to those used for U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, making them a direct threat to Russia. Thus the standoff and the ratcheting up of tensions.
The Pentagon says the launcher for the Tomahawk, while similar in design, is much longer than the launcher for the SM-3 ABM missile. One suggestion for refuting Russia’s claims would be to invite Russian inspectors to examine the Romanian deployment and see for themselves if it has Tomahawk launchers.
While that sounds like a practical solution, it is doubtful that this would end Russian objections. Mr. Putin has a long record of trying to reverse what he considers unequal agreements inherited by his government. He also deliberately violates international norms while boasting about the strength of his nuclear forces, yet denies any hostile intentions.
But a major nuclear arms race could quickly bankrupt the weak Russian economy and intensify the negative political climate that already faces Mr. Putin. So he faces strong incentives to negotiate.
Mr. Trump is right to call out Mr. Putin for violating the INF treaty. His decision implicitly threatens an arms race Russia cannot afford if the Russian leader continues down his current path. It is now up to Mr. Putin to choose a sensible way forward.