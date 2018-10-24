U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, second left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, attend the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Bolton struck a conciliatory note Tuesday in talks in Moscow, just days after Trump vowed to pull out of a key arms control treaty with Russia. (Vadim Savitsky, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)