Planned safety improvements for Highway 61 in Dorchester County should include special considerations for the scenic stretch between the Charleston County line and Highway 165, but the state Department of Transportation appears ready to add 4-foot shoulders in both directions along the entire 20-mile section targeted for upgrades.
Some preliminary components of the plan such as improving signs and lane markings, and adding “rumble strips,” among other things, are fine. But widening shoulders to expand the road width by a total of 8 feet is excessive, especially when there are simpler, cheaper, less environmentally destructive options available.
Like lowering — and enforcing — the speed limit.
DOT officials have been reluctant to even consider lowering the 55 mph speed limit along the National Scenic Byway section, even though that option is virtually cost-free and could be implemented in a matter of days. DOT engineers determined that speed “isn’t a high-ranking factor” in the number of deadly accidents, according to Commissioner Robby Robbins.
Instead, engineers blame fatalities on the distance between the road and thick vegetation, including a number of grand trees. That’s why they want to expand the shoulder so much.
Never mind that a tree’s deadly power tends to directly correlate with how fast one drives a car into it. Even DOT’s own numbers show that about 40 percent of the state’s road deaths are speed related.
Mr. Robbins emphasized that the DOT was making special considerations for the lower section of road near Middleton Place, and that the final design would not be a “one size fits all” approach. Most of the scenic section has a grassy shoulder, he said, and adding 4-foot shoulders shouldn’t change its rural character.
But the DOT still expects to remove about 30 grand trees along the 20-mile section. And that doesn’t include the thousands of other trees that would be clear-cut but don’t meet the technical definition of “grand.”
According to the DOT, Highway 61 ranks as the most dangerous road in Dorchester County and the ninth deadliest in the state. There were at least 18 fatalities on the stretch in question between 2012 and 2017. More than 1,400 other crashes were reported.
Obviously, safety there is a serious concern. And improvements are overdue. But engineers determined that adding 4-foot shoulders would reduce accidents by only about 20 percent, or less than one fatality per year.
There must be a better way.
The project, part of an effort to improve safety on rural roads statewide, would be paid for with proceeds from the gas tax hike approved in 2017. But those funds were intended primarily to shore up the state’s crumbling infrastructure, not to add hundreds of thousands of square feet of new asphalt — and all of the accompanying maintenance costs.
South of the Charleston County line, 2-foot shoulders were recently added to Highway 61 north of Bees Ferry Road, along with rumble strips ground into the pavement. But so far, that option is not being considered in Dorchester County.
The DOT is expected to schedule public hearings before the plans are finalized. The improvements would begin before the end of the year.
Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League suggested that more modest shoulders and a mix of other safety improvements, including rumble dots in the middle and in the white lines along the edges, could achieve the same reduction in accidents.
Stepped-up law enforcement and increasing the number of reduced-speed zones would also help cut down on fatalities — perhaps by even more than 20 percent.
Too much of Highway 61’s rural character has already been lost. Development pressure makes preserving what remains even more vital. DOT must accept that sometimes there are better, more effective solutions for protecting public safety than just putting down more asphalt.