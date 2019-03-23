At the very least, we can soon put an end to all the speculation.
On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller delivered to Attorney General William Barr his long-awaited report on Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Barr is expected to brief Congress on its contents as early as this weekend.
In recent weeks, some Republicans and Democrats debated whether and how much of the report should be made public.
The more transparency, the better.
“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” said Mr. Barr in a letter to the chairs of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees on Friday.
He said he would consult with Mr. Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the matter.
It’s possible that some particularly sensitive national security details in Mr. Mueller’s report may need to be redacted by Mr. Barr before a wide release.
But attempting to shield significant amounts of information on the investigation would serve no one’s interest.
After months of speculation and millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent on the investigation, it’s unthinkable to keep the results secret. Doing so would only fuel partisan discord.
Even President Donald Trump seemed to offer his support Wednesday for releasing the report publicly.
It is also critical that both Republicans and Democrats act reasonably and prudently in the days and weeks to come. Tensions are high, of course, and the information Mr. Mueller and Mr. Barr reveal will likely have tremendous ramifications for both parties and the president, even if the conclusions are less than explosive.
Overreaction, in other words, would turn a moment for sober debate into a political circus. Again, this would serve no one’s interest.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., offers Democrats in particular a voice of reason.
“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” said Ms. Pelosi in an interview with The Washington Post last month.
We agree.
A push for impeachment over anything less than overwhelming evidence of grave wrongdoing would mire the country in a contentious fight that would leave many people bitter regardless of the outcome and take away precious time from other pressing matters.
Mr. Mueller’s work so far has led to indictments for more than 30 individuals and three companies, with seven guilty pleas and one conviction in a trial. That is quite an impressive and concerning track record so far, and it points to the importance of the investigation.
Whatever Mr. Mueller’s conclusions, the public should be allowed to see them. Barring a truly bipartisan agreement on an impeachable offense, however, the public should also be allowed to determine Mr. Trump’s future at the ballot box.