Charleston officials have been admirably busy since the last Tourism Management Plan update was finalized in 2015. Many of the specific objectives laid out in that document have been carried out or at least started:
• “Identify all parking assets to encourage pedestrian traffic and reduce congestion,” reads one of the 2015 plan’s goals. The city just completed its most thorough parking study in two decades.
• “Improve information to visitors about restroom availability,” reads another. There’s still some work to do there, but City Hall bathrooms are now open to the public even on weekends.
• “Require all special events to apply for approval annually.” Done, and there’s a cap on big events south of the Crosstown on the Charleston peninsula.
• “Create remote parking lots in appropriate areas.” A park and ride pilot program in partnership with CARTA keeps beating ridership numbers.
• “Develop a more efficient/robust parking meter system with new technologies.” Done.
• “Secure the existing Norfolk Southern right-of-way on the peninsula to install a public transit rail system and multi-use path.” It’s the future Low Line linear park.
• “Implement an extensive bike sharing program that is flexible, aesthetic, expandable and convenient.” Thanks, Holy Spokes.
And that’s a partial list.
Of course, not everything in the 2015 plan has so far turned into a reality. Some of the goals are decidedly more complicated than others, and some of the time frames were overly ambitious, particularly for efforts that involve multiple jurisdictions or layers of bureaucracy.
But that’s why it’s important to get the next update right. The next public meeting in that process is Wednesday.
The biggest issue still up for review is the city’s ability to control the growth of hotels downtown. Mayor John Tecklenburg has proposed a moratorium on new hotels, a reduction in the accommodations overlay district or tougher rules to keep hotels from displacing offices, commercial space or homes.
The last of those suggestions has particular merit, and city officials are expected to propose strengthening the ability of the Board of Zoning Appeals, which approves new hotels, to say no when a project isn’t the right fit.
Another proposal would encourage new hotels to offer more services, like restaurants, that serve both residents and visitors.
So far, however, City Council has been opposed to even modest efforts to rein in hotel growth. Members should be more open to new ideas.
Short-term rentals are such a relatively new phenomenon that they don’t even make an appearance in the 2015 Tourism Management Plan. Charleston has strong new rules to regulate those rentals, but there are plenty of reasons to keep a watchful eye on the situation.
Cruise ships remain a challenge in terms of traffic and pollution. So does transportation more broadly — particularly non-car amenities like a long-delayed way for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the Ashley River, since not all tourists stay downtown.
There are plenty of other tourism-related issues to cover as well, so it’s important that Charleston residents get involved.
After all, the last Tourism Management Plan update helped guide some major policy shifts and practical innovations. The next version ought to do the same.