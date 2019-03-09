When the pharmaceutical industry recently launched a campaign to convince Americans that less expensive “biosimilar” copies of very costly biologic drugs might be dangerous, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb was quick to blow the whistle. He publicly declared that such messages “can potentially undermine consumer confidence in biosimilars in ways that are untrue.’’
The rebuke to the drug industry was characteristic of the strong leadership Dr. Gottlieb has brought to an agency that oversees industries that produce about 20 percent of the national income. Regrettably, he has announced that he will leave his post in the coming weeks after less than two years on the job. He will leave big shoes to fill.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has rightly hailed Dr. Gottlieb’s many accomplishments in the short time he has led the FDA. They include “record approvals of both innovative treatments and affordable generic drugs,” and important new policies “to confront opioid addiction, tobacco and youth e-cigarette use” and treatment of chronic diseases.
During his tenure the FDA approved nearly 2,000 new generic chemical drugs and sped up the process of approving biologic drug treatments that are similar to ones that have become open to competition. Both efforts will help to reduce drug prices, a major economic issue for many Americans.
President Donald Trump added his praise, saying, “Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!”
Dr. Gottlieb leaves while two of his major initiatives are still works in progress. He has been outspoken about the nation’s opioid addiction problem, which killed over 46,000 people in 2017, and sought permission from Congress to require that drugs be tested for effectiveness as well as safety. Congress gave the FDA that authority in October, and in February Dr. Gottlieb announced that the FDA will require all new opioids as well as those already on the market to be tested for their long-term effectiveness and potential for addiction.
A second major Gottlieb initiative addressed the rapidly rising use of e-cigarettes by minors. E-cigs use battery-powered heat to produce nicotine vapors. The vapors are less harmful than smoke from burning cigarettes, but equally capable of leading to nicotine addiction. Flavored e-cigs are aimed at the youth market, and sales have soared.
Last fall Dr. Gottlieb, saying, “The FDA won’t tolerate a whole generation of young people becoming addicted to nicotine,” proposed new federal regulations forbidding the sale of e-cigs to minors and also banning menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars. The regulations are pending White House review.
The efforts to rein in opioid and nicotine addiction are a good use of federal regulatory power with major public health benefits. Dr. Gottlieb was an effective leader of the Food and Drug Administration.