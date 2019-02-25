Europe loved President Barack Obama, but it stubbornly refused to make concessions to him on its closed market for agriculture and other issues. That display of protectionist sharp elbows scuttled his proposed Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, designed to strengthen political and economic ties with our largest trading partner, the European Union.
Europe is not so fond of President Donald Trump. German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently went public with a list of complaints about Mr. Trump. But the EU may have to do a deal with him or face a profound disturbance in its political and economic ties with the United States, which still largely underwrites European security in part because Europe gets a bargain-basement deal on American defense spending. There is reason to believe Europe has been taking those ties for granted, and is shocked to discover that Mr. Trump is rightly not deterred by the European appeal to common interests that is not backed by action to strengthen those same interests.
Mr. Trump is challenging the fairness of the protectionist policies on which the EU is founded. While the European nations have created a “common market” among themselves, they have erected barriers against imports of machinery and agricultural products. One example of this unfairness: The EU charges a 10 percent tariff on the import of Fords, Chevrolets and other cars made in America, while the United States charges only a 2.5 percent tariff on Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Renault, Alfa Romeo and other cars made in Europe.
Also, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States suffered a record $12 billion deficit in agricultural trade with the EU in 2016, in part because of “market access restrictions on a number of our most competitive commodities and higher tariffs than countries which enjoy preferential market access privileges with the EU.”
But the EU claims that in current trade negotiations with the United States, agriculture is off the table. It accuses Mr. Trump of going back on his word given last summer to exclude agriculture. The harsh fact, however, is that any trade agreement with Europe that fails to significantly redress the agricultural trade imbalance rightly has zero chance of passing the U.S. Senate.
So Europe faces a choice. Will it rebuff Mr. Trump the way it rebuffed President Obama? Or will it engage in reciprocity?
Mr. Trump says he stands ready to impose a 25 percent tariff on automobiles made in the EU, a move that would cost the European economy many billions per year. Never mind that the pretext for the punitive tariffs is a nonexistent national security threat from the import of German luxury vehicles. Mr. Trump can count on a compliant finding from the Commerce Department that gives him authority to impose them.
He is saying that unless Europe reduces or removes its protectionist policies against U.S. exports he will pull that trigger. Europe now faces the sort of hard decisions that Mr. Trump imposed on Mexico and Canada, and is trying to impose on China.
President Trump’s challenge is not the only hard decision facing Europe. British Prime Minister Theresa May has told the European Union it must make concessions in the negotiations on Britain’s exit from the EU or there will be a no-deal Brexit that will also be hard on Germany’s automobile manufacturers.
Sadly, there are good reasons to think that Europe’s current leadership is not up to the challenge and that it will fail to show the necessary flexibility to make deals with Britain and the United States. But that is no reason for Mr. Trump or Mrs. May to ease up on the pressure. It is up to Europe to show whether or not it values its friends.