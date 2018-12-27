Investors may be feeling the effects of severe whiplash today after the financial markets followed their worst Christmas Eve ever on Monday with the Dow posting its largest point gain in history on Wednesday. Amid a troubling December market swoon, many economists reading real-world data say a recession is not on the horizon and that the economy will continue to grow through 2019.
The confusing signals come at a delicate time for the Federal Reserve Board, which must decide whether to stay with its long-term plan for gradually restoring interest rates to their proper levels after a decade of deliberately holding them close to zero.
Some critics, including President Donald Trump, fault the Fed for causing the recent market downturn by raising interest rates twice in recent months. Other factors weighing on market sentiment include declines in commodity prices, often a leading indicator of slowing global economic growth, and uncertainty about the course of President Trump’s trade dispute with China.
But The Wall Street Journal also reports that a major change in the way securities are bought and sold may be creating a false impression about the immediate economic future.
The report says due to the rise in what it calls the “herdlike behavior” of automated trading programs that follow a set of prescribed rules and the popularity of index funds that follow market trends, a downturn can quickly snowball into a market rout. “The speed and magnitude” of market moves “probably are being exacerbated by machines and model-driven trading,” according to an investment company manager interviewed by the Journal.
“Electronic traders are wreaking havoc in the market,” hedge fund founder Leon Cooperman told the Journal.
The markets may have become a less reliable economic indicator than they were a decade ago. That leaves those responsible for trying to guide the economy with a very noisy but possibly misleading predictor of economic trends.
At such a time, it makes sense for the Fed, the U.S. Treasury, Mr. Trump and other players to exercise caution and feel their way through the coming months, lest they inadvertently trigger a premature recession.
The Fed, for example, is heading into unknown territory as it unwinds a decade-long policy of maintaining low interest rates by buying trillions of dollars of government bonds that it is now selling. As the Journal points out, there has never before been such a huge stimulus, and there is no experience in what happens as the Fed moves back toward normal operations.
On the other hand, the Fed’s current path is worth maintaining. There is a growing awareness that the Fed’s low interest-rate policies in the past decade distorted the economy by hurting savers and inflating asset prices, benefiting some of the wealthy much more than ordinary Americans.
But ordinary Americans would become worse off if a recession is triggered by Fed moves. Caution is clearly indicated.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a seasoned financial industry figure, nevertheless miscalculated the effect of his attempt to calm markets on Sunday with an announcement that he had called top bank executives to discuss the status of their market operations. According to The New York Times, that move contributed to the anxiety of market watchers and perhaps to the precipitous Christmas Eve decline in share prices.
President Trump is clearly concerned that a recession would hurt him politically. He has sharply attacked Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates. But even Mr. Trump was forced by the Monday market meltdown to realize he was adding to market anxiety. He had various spokespeople quickly reassure the public he has no intention of firing the Fed chairman.
Mr. Trump’s attacks on the Fed chairman and the independence of the nation’s monetary authority clearly complicate the already difficult path the Fed has to tread in coming months. And they alarm markets. Failure to exercise caution could help bring on the very recession he wants to avoid.