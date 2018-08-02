The midterm elections are less than 100 days off, and politicians from both parties are urging voters to be alert for signs of election meddling by Russia. It is a timely warning.
This week Facebook announced it had already found some fake accounts peddling divisive political messages. The discovery is a red flag. Some experts say these messages bear the troubling hallmarks of a Russian intelligence operation like the ones uncovered in 2016 by the intelligence community and prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Facebook disclosure came a few days after Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced that Russian intelligence had tried to hack her office files in August 2017. Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virginia, saw the news as confirmation that the Russians will try to influence the 2018 elections. “The Russians saw 2016 as a success,” he said in a statement, “and they’ll be back in 2018 unless we do far more to protect ourselves than we’re currently doing.”
President Donald Trump also warned in a tweet last week of his concern that “Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election.” But, the president added, he thought the Russians would favor Democrats this time around. Given Russia’s goal of sowing discord among Americans, it’s not an unreasonable theory, as columnist Jonah Goldberg explains on today’s Commentary page.
Mr. Trump has faced criticism for the perception that he’s not tough enough on Russia or its election interference, particularly in the wake of the Helsinki summit, but he is taking this cyber threat seriously. He convened a high-level meeting at the White House Friday to go over the government’s plans for election security. The gathering included the vice president, secretary of state, attorney general, FBI director, director of national intelligence and secretary of Homeland Security. The White House issued a statement saying, “The president has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation state or other malicious actors.”
In follow-up speeches Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen both drove home the point that the government will protect the 2018 elections from foreign interference.
The Russian attack on Sen. McCaskill used the “spearphishing” technique that allowed Russian agents to successfully penetrate a series of Democratic Party emails in 2016. The tool is an email fraudulently posing as an official request for sign-in credentials. An alert McCaskill staff member trained to watch out for such tricks spotted the attempted hack and reported it. That’s a good reminder to all of us, whether in the political sphere or not, to learn about such tricks and to avoid falling for them.
The first line of defense against foreign meddling is American citizens. Even the ordinary computer user can be exploited by hackers who find ways to seize control of computers and use them for their own nefarious purposes.
If you are a major player in the American economic or political scene, or even associated with one, you can be sure malicious actors have targeted you or your organization many times. We know this from countless stories of hackers penetrating major companies and utilities, and attempts to get into the nation’s electoral databases and voting systems.
Whether it is the Russians or some other hostile actor trying to break into your company files or private correspondence, or sensitive utility and voting networks, computer security relies on all of us. The warning signs are here.