The retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at the end of this year’s term gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to strengthen the direction the court has taken this year and create a lasting conservative majority that takes a cautious approach to political questions.
He should also attempt to diversify a court described by the late Justice Antonin Scalia as having a “strikingly unrepresentative character” because it is composed almost wholly of people from the East and West coasts who went to elite schools such as Harvard and Yale, saw their academic brilliance rewarded with a Supreme Court clerkship when young, never went into politics and taught law before entering public service.
To do so and win Senate approval this year for his nominee, the president faces a tricky balancing act in choosing a candidate.
With the lifetime tenure of the court’s justices in mind, Mr. Trump has said he is looking for a relatively young nominee. That probably rules out the small number of possible candidates over 60 years old on the list of 25 potential nominees he first established in 2016 and updated last year.
He said Friday that he now has at least five potential candidates, including two women, and may interview seven before announcing his pick July 9.
If he wants Senate approval this year over certain Democratic opposition he also has to take into account the views of Republican women senators such as Susan Collins of Maine who consider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, to be “settled law.” That means as a practical matter that any candidate who takes the view that this case should be overturned has little hope of being approved by the Senate.
The president will almost certainly choose a candidate who has demonstrated a respect for the original language of the Constitution and the literal meaning of laws passed by Congress. Although originalists and textualists may disagree among themselves about the meanings of these documents, these rules help limit the scope of judicial activism.
On the whole, the larger list of potential nominees shows a much broader range of education than Harvard and Yale. More than half went to schools not considered in the elite class. Less than half served as Supreme Court clerks. Nine have stood for election to legislatures or state courts and include a sitting senator, Mike Lee, R-Utah, whose brother is also on the list.
Five of the potential nominees on the original list are women ranging in age from 40 to 61, most with elite educations and Supreme Court clerkships behind them but also some electoral experience. They come from all over the country. One served for a dozen years in the Marine Corps before entering a legal career. Any of them would add real diversity to the court, whose three women members are all in its liberal wing.
We will learn much more about the life and views of the president’s nominee when he announces his choice. Whoever that is can expect the sort of scrutiny that would dismay any but the most stouthearted, and that necessary toughness of character should be an important factor in helping Mr. Trump make up his mind on a nominee.