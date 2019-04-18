First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe gathered substantial evidence on the alleged misdeeds of South Carolina political kingmaker Richard Quinn and several others in his orbit over a years-long investigation.
So it was surprising when Mr. Pascoe’s multiyear probe apparently reached a rather undramatic climax last year.
But what seemed initially like a win for Mr. Quinn — as part of a 2017 plea deal he was ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution for one instance of unregistered lobbying and to cooperate in further investigations — now seems far less assured.
On Thursday, Mr. Pascoe announced that Mr. Quinn had been indicted on 12 new charges including 11 counts of perjury and one of obstruction of justice. Together the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 65 years in prison.
Mr. Quinn initially avoided more serious charges after his son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn, negotiated a plea deal that required his father to testify before a grand jury in Mr. Pascoe’s investigation. It was this grand jury testimony that led to the new charges.
The younger Mr. Quinn later received a sentence of two years of probation, 500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine for a single count of misconduct in office.
At the root of Mr. Pascoe’s investigation, which has so far led to a prison sentence for former Rep. Jim Harrison and the resignation of four sitting South Carolina lawmakers, was an apparent network of improper influence peddling and underhanded political dealmaking.
The elder Mr. Quinn was allegedly at the center of this operation, and was widely known for his ability to boost the profiles of state Republicans.
His reported clients covered both large companies such as AT&T and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and prominent political figures including Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.
This latest set of indictments — especially in the context of Mr. Pascoe’s broader investigation — offers yet another indication that South Carolina’s ethics laws are too often insufficiently stringent, riddled with potential loopholes and lacking in legal clarity.
Mr. Pascoe’s work provided a troubling look into the way Statehouse business has for too long been conducted. Those insights merit more than a collective shrug from lawmakers..