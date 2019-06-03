The sentiment was undoubtedly welcome. But more than a few Charleston County School District teachers might have preferred that district officials express their appreciation in some other form than six billboards around town at a cost of more than $33,000.
The billboards, which went up during May, carried a simple message: “Charleston County School District thanks our teachers!”
The timing, however, makes that message a bit more complex. Thousands of teachers across South Carolina had just recently descended on the Statehouse in Columbia to protest a lack of significant legislative action on education reform this year.
A few school districts closed for the day. CCSD, sensibly, did not, even though nearly a fifth of its educators took the day off to travel to Columbia.
Money wasn’t the only reason so many teachers showed up at the state capital. They also want structural reforms that make it easier to focus on instruction rather than bureaucracy along with other concessions to make the job more manageable.
But money is certainly an issue for many South Carolina teachers, and $33,000 is only a little more than $5,000 shy of a starting salary for an educator in Charleston County. The district’s $125,000 annual advertising budget could hire three teachers.
Of course the billboards were about celebrating existing educators, not hiring new ones. There are better ways to do that too.
Perhaps district officials could have found 33 high performing teachers and given each a $1,000 bonus. Maybe a $100 bonus for 330 teachers might have spread the love even further — or a decent free lunch for all 3,300 or so teachers in the district?
CCSD could have spent that money helping teachers with classroom supplies. It could have bought well over 2 million sheets of copier paper, a few million pencils and pens, hundreds of backpacks, thousands of notebooks or some new sets of textbooks.
Certainly it’s possible for CCSD to pay for billboards and any number of other initiatives that show teachers support beyond their basic salary and benefits. Indeed Charleston County teachers are compensated more generously than in many districts in South Carolina.
But the billboards were obviously intended to serve a symbolic purpose. And it’s in this symbolism that they fail on the most fundamental level.
As part of a broader push for education reform in South Carolina, many teachers have demanded simply that they be treated with more respect and dignity on the job. They are asking for adjustments that would help with basic human needs like a chance to use the bathroom more frequently.
They’re asking for action rather than lip service. A billboard expressing thanks isn’t as good as actually showing that gratitude in person.