T he job of register of deeds in Charleston County is distinctly nonpartisan. The register oversees an office that records deeds, mortgages, liens and other documents of public interest. But when voters go to the polls they choose among candidates identified by political party.
Similarly, the solicitor is elected as a partisan candidate, and then goes on to prosecute citizens charged with criminal offenses regardless of where they stand on gun reform.
Then there’s the county clerk of court. Elected as a Republican, Democratic or other party candidate, the clerk spends the next four years overseeing the management of dockets, receipt of fees and fines, maintenance of court records, managing juries and staffing courtrooms.
These are among the important posts Lowcountry voters fill by way of partisan elections that would be filled just as effectively through nonpartisan elections. Others are probate judge, county council and sheriff.
Members of Charleston City Council are chosen in nonpartisan elections. So is the mayor. That doesn’t mean that voters are clueless about any candidate’s political affiliation. But it does suggest that their jobs are actually to provide services for the city’s residents — police and fire, garbage pickup, streets and sidewalks, water and sewage.
As political divides in the country widen and the hope for cooperation dims, it is unfortunate that such local posts continue to be political for no substantive reason. These elected officials should be accountable to
the people alone. Those officials are not dealing with building a wall on the Mexico border.
Injecting party politics into races for offices with no partisan nature can mislead voters into thinking that their votes will advance a party agenda. They won’t, and it shouldn’t. The coroner (chosen by partisan election) doesn’t need to consider the party affiliation of a gunshot victim while examining his body.
As long as candidates vie with each other for elected offices, partisan and nonpartisan, there will be discord. The difference might come after Election Day. If people are elected without being identified as affiliated with parties, they might be more likely to treat each other with respect and cooperate when working for the benefit of citizens.
Things change with offices that do grapple with issues that are part of political party agendas. It is helpful for voters to know that a senatorial candidate is a Republican and in line with the president’s stand on the environment. It also is helpful to know that a gubernatorial candidate is a Democrat and wants to see Medicaid expanded.
Last week’s voter turnout is encouraging. Citizens locally and countrywide voted in greater numbers than they have in years. Making our election process more honest and less misleading could give those numbers another push upward. It is time that nonpartisan offices be filled by nonpartisan elections so voters are confident that coroners, clerks of court and registers of deeds can go about their apolitical jobs.