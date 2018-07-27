The only good news out of war-torn Syria in recent days was the rescue of 98 White Helmet aid workers and 384 family members by the Israeli Defense Forces. But at least 300 White Helmets and their families remain. They too must be saved.
The rescue operation on July 21 was a multinational effort launched by Canada with support from the United States. But the splendid, perilous rescue operation was wholly carried out by the IDF.
The White Helmets formed in 2012 to provide assistance to civilians living in areas under constant bombardment by Syrian armed forces and, more recently, Russia. As of April the organization claimed to have saved 114,000 lives as members bravely provided medical evacuations, rescued people from bombed-out buildings, helped victims reach safety, and provided essential food, medicine and medical services.
They have accomplished this mission despite being relentlessly hunted by the Syrian government, which from the outset labeled the White Helmets as terrorists. About 250 have been killed in the line of duty so far, and those remaining in Syria have every reason to fear for their lives and those of their families if captured by the victorious Syrian Forces under Bashar al-Assad.
During the seven-year Syrian civil war the Assad-led government has used indiscriminate bombing and shelling of civilian areas, including devastating attacks with chemical weapons, against those areas not under its complete control. The exact number of victims in this brutal campaign is unavailable, but reliable estimates put the number of people displaced by the war either inside Syria or in refugee camps outside the country at roughly 12 million. It’s an astounding number, given the nation’s prewar population of 22 million. Civilian deaths have been estimated to be as high as 500,000, and because of the use of shrapnel in the bombing attacks, the number of wounded is bound to be much larger.
The White Helmets, also known as Syrian Civil Defense, have become the only organized volunteer group assisting victims of Assad’s barbaric campaign. They have received financial aid from the U.S. and European governments and a wide range of private charities.
If any organization deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, the White Helmets and former British Army officer James Le Mesurier, the organizer of their training and backup support group Mayday Rescue Foundation, certainly qualify. They were on last year’s short list of candidates, and we hope they are on this year’s list as well.
But first they must escape from their dire situation. They must be saved.