A better coordinated background check system might have saved the lives of nine men and women who were killed at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. It is disappointing that little was done to reform the system for more than three years after a tragedy that shook the city and the nation.
Recently, however, the FBI announced it would take long overdue steps to ensure more comprehensive background checks that integrate a wider array of local law enforcement records. It’s a desperately needed effort.
The various errors that let Dylann Roof purchase a gun despite an arrest on drug charges are complicated to concisely explain. It’s possible that even the strongest background check may have missed red flags.
But a string of human errors ultimately left nine people dead. We owe it to their families and friends to better ensure that as many would-be murderers as possible are blocked from buying deadly weapons.
The FBI plan would open up the National Data Exchange, which contains more than 400 million records, for use as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Unfortunately, rolling out the changes nationwide could take as long as two years. Time is of the essence.
Sifting through additional records could also cause delays, according to FBI officials.
The NICS system sorted through about 25 million background checks last year, most of which take only minutes to complete.
But some cases, like Mr. Roof’s, require further investigation. Under federal law, a gun sale can proceed after three days even if a background check hasn’t been completed. South Carolina lawmakers have failed to even modestly extend that maximum waiting period. They should try again when they begin the Legislature's next session in January.
The more troubling problem, however, is that a large and growing subset of legal gun purchases aren’t subject to background checks at all. Gun show purchases and most online sales don’t require background checks, meaning even people with violent criminal records could legally purchase deadly weapons.
In other words, state and federal efforts to strengthen background checks, while certainly welcome and needed, still leave loopholes that must be closed to substantively address the epidemic of gun violence. To better prevent dangerous people from obtaining guns, national universal background checks are needed.
Universal checks have overwhelming popular support, including from many gun owners. It’s not hard to see why. Such a policy would keep everyone safer without imposing an unreasonable burden on law-abiding gun buyers.
Since more than 90 percent of NICS background checks are processed in a matter of minutes, most qualified gun buyers would not face any inconvenience.
Of course, the FBI plan to scan millions of additional records is important one way or another. Strong background checks -- universal or not -- are the best way we currently have to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
We have seen the horrors that can result when that system fails. We must not let it happen again.