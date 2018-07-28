WOULD THIS EDITORIAL HAVE MORE IMPACT IF WRITTEN IN ALL-CAPS? Probably not. Maybe just a little harder to read. And annoying.
Turns out President Trump’s very capitalized tweet Sunday warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to “BE CAUTIOUS!” didn’t have much of an impact. Besides, two can play at that game.
Mr. Rouhani responded with a capitalized threat of his own. As did Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, with a biting “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.”
For at least the second time in a matter of months, Americans wondered if Mr. Trump might be pushing the country into war with two thumbs and a smartphone. Considering the gravity a war with Iran would entail, we hope that the president’s policy is considerably more well thought-out — and preferably in a normal combination of capital and lowercase letters.
Throughout Mr. Trump’s presidency we have found less to quibble with in his policies than in his willingness to shout, demean and generally act anything but presidential on Twitter (and elsewhere). We have urged him to spend more time governing and less time on social media. And we were far from alone in that call — among supporters and detractors alike.
Now, Mr. Trump may wish he had listened.
On Thursday, special counsel Robert Mueller revealed that he would take into consideration Mr. Trump’s tweets as part of his investigation into, among other things, whether or not the president obstructed justice.
It remains highly unlikely that Mr. Trump actually colluded with Russian officials during the presidential campaign — which is the allegation that launched Mr. Mueller’s investigation. But his countless Twitter rants related to the Mueller inquiry could still land him in some legal hot water.
Indeed, Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed is a minefield of exaggeration, misrepresentation, name-calling and outright lies.
Of course, the legal standards to prove obstruction of justice are high. It’s difficult to imagine that anything Mr. Trump has said on Twitter constitutes something so serious as, say, destroying evidence or bribing public officials.
And the president’s ability to speak freely is, obviously, of tremendous importance to the health of American democracy.
But Mr. Mueller’s investigation into the president’s tweets should at least represent a particularly concrete example of the fact that Mr. Trump’s words — in person and online — matter. As leader of the United States, he has an unparalleled responsibility to inform, inspire and guide.
Too often, and particularly on social media, Mr. Trump has chosen a decidedly different path.
It is unlikely that the president will change his Twitter tone as a result of Mr. Mueller’s investigation. Nor is it likely that Mr. Trump will tone down the rhetoric on Iran. Calling North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man” seems to have worked out fine so far, after all.
But we can still dream of a more civil public discourse — especially from the president of the United States.