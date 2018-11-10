The future of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is dangerously open to question now that President Trump has acted on his long-threatened decision to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This could expose Mr. Mueller to potential interference by a successor, such as slashing his budget, declining to indict individuals proposed by Mueller and suppressing his reports.
Indeed, the acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, last year told CNN that a new AG could cut the special prosecutor’s budget “so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt."
The president might be within his narrow legal rights to hobble the Mueller probe in this way, but it would be a disastrous political decision as well as an ineffective one. The nation would be better served by making it possible for Mr. Mueller to complete the part of his probe that directly concerns President Trump and publish his findings at the earliest date.
Any effort to suppress what Mr. Mueller has learned about alleged collusion between Mr. Trump personally or members of his campaign staff and representatives of the Russian government is bound to be ineffective. With a vigorous press and an active political opposition, there are too many ways for the information to come out even if officially suppressed.
This is especially true if Mr. Mueller has found clear evidence of an impeachment-worthy high crime or misdemeanor, a smoking gun that would convince even Republican senators to convict the president. Such a finding seems unlikely at this advanced stage of the Mueller probe. But if he tries to suppress the report Mr. Trump will not be able to avoid giving the impression that Mr. Mueller has the goods on him, and his ability to govern will quickly fade.
At this stage it appears unlikely that Mr. Mueller will completely clear the Trump campaign of all charges. He has indicted Russians for interfering in the election and prosecuted members of the Trump organization for lying to investigators and for committing unrelated financial crimes. There may be more indictments to come.
It is possible that Mr. Mueller will clear Mr. Trump personally of any charges, once his questions to the president are answered. In that case Mr. Trump would surely want the results made public as soon as possible.
But if the special counsel’s findings are ambiguous on the central question of collusion they will be leaked and spun by the president’s new inquisitors in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. In that case it would be better for both Mr. Trump and the nation if Mr. Mueller is allowed to publish his findings.
As a warning to Mr. Trump, three moderate Republicans who will sit in the next session of the Senate have already issued statements opposing any suppression of the Mueller investigation.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, “It is imperative that the administration not impede the Mueller investigation.” She added that “special counsel Mueller must be allowed to complete his work without interference — regardless of who is attorney general.”
Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said, “No new attorney general can be confirmed [by the Senate] who will stop that [Mueller] investigation.”
And Utah Sen.-elect Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said, “Under Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, it is imperative that ... the Mueller investigation proceeds to its conclusion unimpeded.”
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who retires in January, added his voice to the warnings.
If a suppression attempt arises, it is predictable that more Republicans will speak out against it.
Mueller report or no Mueller report, the coming two years are likely to be hard on Mr. Trump with Democratic-led House probes of his administration and his personal finances. If he hopes to govern in the face of such likely harassment, Mr.Trump is going to need all the public trust and support he can win. Suppressing Mr. Mueller's investigation is not going to win it for him.