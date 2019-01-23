The Food and Drug Administration set new records over the past two years in the approval of generic drugs to reduce the costs of drug treatment. But it has been slow to approve similar replacements for the new class of biologic drugs needed by numerous sufferers from autoimmune and other diseases.
One cause is unconscionable scare tactics by the pharmaceutical industry that unreasonably drive up the public costs for health care. Congress and the FDA must not allow these tactics to deny major health care cost savings and prevent wider use of this new class of drugs.
The Trump-era FDA should be congratulated for a major effort to speed approval of nearly 2,000 cost-reducing generics in the past two years. But as a number of recent cases show, market abuses can happen when generic producers face no competition and can set prices arbitrarily high. There must be vigorous efforts to deter such abuses.
Introducing nearly generic versions of biologic drugs known as “biosimilars” also holds the promise of major health care cost reductions. Biologic drugs are costly to develop and manufacture. But they are often the only effective drug treatment available for a specific condition so they can command very high market prices, with treatment costs borne mostly by insurance companies and the federal government running into hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for a single individual.
Approval of biosimilars is estimated to save consumers and the government at least $200 billion over the next decade.
Compared to Europe, U.S. law has been slow to recognize the advantages of biosimilars. The European Medicines Agency has approved 57 applications in the past 12 years; the FDA only 17, including 13 in the past two years. There have been no substantial safety issues in Europe.
But pharmaceutical companies complain that the way biosimilars are labeled by the FDA promotes patent infringements and what they claim is unsafe off-label use of the drugs. The Washington Post reports that the companies, their industry advocate groups and some patient advocates have made charges that biosimilars could “put you in the emergency room” or lead to another drug disaster like thalidomide.
There is no reason to cry for the pharmaceutical industry or listen to its market-protecting scare tactics in this debate. Estimates of the market for biologic drugs forecast extremely rapid growth in their use in just the next three or four years.
The pharmaceutical industry takes advantage of large public subsidies in the development of many biologic drugs by applying for FDA approval under the Orphan Drug Act. This allows the companies to write off half of the development costs and gives them a 7-year “exclusivity” period in which competitors are prohibited from applying for competing drugs.
“Orphan” drugs are those aimed at very small patient populations suffering from rare diseases. But the way biologic drugs work, they can also be used to treat much larger patient populations. Manufacturers typically apply only for the “orphan” drug label to get the tax and exclusivity benefits, then later apply separately for patents and labels for other uses. This allows them to earn much higher profits from a given new drug than they could otherwise obtain.
The public interest demands that the FDA fight back against the scare tactics of the drug companies and move much faster to reduce the extremely high costs of biologic drugs and make their benefits more available.