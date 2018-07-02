Next to more sand what Crab Bank really needs is money. And thanks to a long-term commitment from the State Ports Authority (SPA), the fundraising effort to rebuild the bird sanctuary is taking flight.
The SPA has committed to a $10,000 donation to help restore Crab Bank, then $10,000 a year for the next nine years to support a wider coastal bird conservation effort. That’s the kind of seed money that will draw in other big donors and aid in the public outreach to raise at least $1.25 million needed by December to grow Crab Bank to nearly 30 acres of high ground suitable for nesting by pelicans and more than a dozen other waterbirds.
“Crab Bank, if renourished, can produce hundreds of thousands of young birds over the next 50 years,” said wildlife biologist Felicia Sanders of the Department of Natural Resources, which owns and oversees the state-protected bird sanctuary.
The rest of the SPA money will go to S.C. Coastal Bird Conservation, a coalition that is establishing a permanent fund to support South Carolina’s other protected seabird habitats such as Bird Key Stono and Deveaux Bank. The initial goal is raise $2 million to ensure Crab Bank is restored and to support ongoing efforts. Donations are being accepted via www.sccoastalbirds.org.
The South Carolina coast is a crucial nesting spot. About 40 percent of all East Coast pelicans nest here in the spring. A third of oystercatchers from the East and Gulf coasts nest here in the winter.
Crab Bank, in the heart of Charleston Harbor near the mouth to Shem Creek, has dwindled to less than an acre and is now washed over at high tide. But if all goes as planned, the miniature archipelago will be renourished with dredge material next year as part of the port’s channel deepening project.
And the pelicans, black skimmers, terns, gulls, oystercatchers, cormorants and plovers will return for their nesting seasons. So will the Coastal Conservation League’s popular “Pelicam” that provides a live view of the goings on.
In years past, up to 5,000 birds have nested at Crab Bank annually. Restoring the islet, which is just out of reach to predators but close enough to paddle to, will not only benefit the birds but the local eco-tourism economy. Yes, the renourishment could hasten the need to dredge the Shem Creek channel, but that shouldn’t dampen Mount Pleasant’s support for seeing the bird sanctuary restored. Dredging the channel is required about every decade anyway.
Crab Bank has been a feature of Charleston Harbor for a long, long time. It was first noted as a sandbar, but by the 1950s dredge spoil from Shem Creek accreted and it had grown into a little island. By the late 1970s, it had become a favorite nesting spot for a variety of coastal birds. Since 1986, it has been a state-protected sanctuary.
It’s heartening to see the SPA recognize Crab Bank as one of the harbor’s natural assets worth preserving. Now, it will be up to other institutional and corporate donors, as well as individuals, to sustain the fundraising effort. Make an investment in Crab Bank. Dividends will be payable over the next 50 years.