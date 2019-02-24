Solving the shameful problem of women in South Carolina being killed by domestic partners is a moving target, as laws are changed, data are collected and insights are gained. But that is no excuse for the state’s remaining among the 10 deadliest states for women.
The state’s slight improvement – from fifth worst to sixth worst in the latest report – isn’t worth a celebration, but it does give our legislators incentive to act on new recommendations made by the S.C. Domestic Violence Committee.
Experts believe that the state’s improvement was propelled by reforms enacted in South Carolina in 2015, including harsher punishments and the loss of gun ownership rights for those convicted of domestic violence. The state also added dozens of prosecutors to handle domestic violence cases in lower-level courts, taking the place of police officers who often had been expected to take on skilled lawyers in court. Victims became the losers in such unbalanced circumstances.
Those were thoughtful reforms. Now the committee has recommended more reforms to curb domestic violence further. Their report deserves serious consideration, and measures found to be reasonable should be funded and/or enacted.
One easy change would be to widen the state’s domestic violence law to include victims of abuse by people they had dated or were still dating. Presently, the law pertains only to current or former spouses, people who have a child in common, and people who live together, or once did. So restrictive a definition of domestic victims unfairly and unwisely ignores a swath of victims who need protection from people they date or have dated. Lawmakers should amend the law.
Another sensible recommendation would be to work with criminologists from the University of South Carolina on an in-depth victimization study examining particulars of domestic violence homicides, recidivism rates, the effectiveness of treatment programs and other factors. The cost would be $487,000. The price of not doing the research could be greater, measured in deaths, law enforcement and court costs, damaged children, burdens on schools and money spent on ineffective programs.
The Domestic Violence Committee, initiated by then-Gov. Nikki Haley and composed of lawmakers, prosecutors, advocates, police officers and others, also notes that many areas of the state lack adequate services for victims. They contend that there is a need for more awareness of services that do exist, and they encourage more education on prevention in schools and in communities. It is also imperative that research and programming be based on reliable data, which is sadly not provided in a consistent fashion across the state.
According to 2016 data, the most recent information available in the 2018 report from the Violence Policy Center, that year saw a chilling 48 women in South Carolina killed, almost one a week. Maybe the number would have been bigger were it not for reforms begun in 2015. Maybe the number would have been smaller if more reforms had been made.
Legislators must act. If they are reluctant, they should be asked to re-read “Till Death Do Us Part,” a Post and Courier series that won national attention and a Pulitzer Prize in 2015. It reported that more than 300 women had been killed in domestic violence in South Carolina over a decade while lawmakers did little about it. The state had been ranked the deadliest for women four times between 2000 and 2015.
The committee that is recommending more reforms is not political. It is not self-serving. Its members are in professions that make them all too aware of the devastation of domestic abuse and the state’s moral, ethical and practical duty to address it. Legislators should not consider their work on this subject finished. There is more to do. There probably will be still more after these new measures are put to the test. We must not be content until the scourge of domestic violence is under control.