Feeling slightly out of place? Blame it on the government shutdown.
Magnetic north is out of whack, and because of the partial shutdown a planned early update to the World Magnetic Model won’t happen until the end of the month at the soonest.
The model is used in making GPS fixes by just about every navigation system on Earth and, understandably, the U.S. military wants it corrected. But it will have to wait too, the journal Nature reported on Monday.
Most of us won’t notice — unless we’re navigating in the extreme northern latitudes or operating a low-orbit satellite. But the drift has pushed GPS accuracy beyond acceptable limits for navigational errors.
For the past few years, magnetic north has been shifting erratically — moving about three times faster than predicted from Arctic Canada toward Siberia at about 30 miles per year.
Scientists can’t agree on exactly why that’s the case, but its veering prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue a partial update in December and schedule a full update for Jan. 15.
Scientists know the drift is influenced primarily by changes in Earth’s molten core. But it’s not like north is about to become south, is it? That does happen and rather unpredictably, though the process takes thousands of years, and pole reversal rates have changed over time.
Still, geologists say it has happened about once every 300,000 years in the “near term,” and it has been more than twice that long since a total pole reversal — something that would wreak havoc on the modern world and possibly affect Earth’s magnetic shield against cosmic radiation.
Until recently, the World Magnetic Model, which enables GPS devices to account for differences between magnetic north and true north, was updated just once every five years. But because of the accelerated shift, NOAA and its British counterpart have already begun work on adjustments that will follow the update expected by Jan. 30.
“January 30th is only a tentative release date at this point, assuming the government reopens between now and then,” Arnaud Chulliat, a geomagnetist who works with NOAA, told the tech magazine Motherboard.
Scientists hope to get a better a handle on what is causing the accelerated shift and if it portends anything out of the ordinary. But first the government has to reopen.