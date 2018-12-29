The partial government shutdown enters a second disappointing week today with no end in sight. Although more than half of the federal government remains open, the agencies affected by the failure of Congress to agree on their budgets carry out some essential functions, including protecting the nation’s borders and administering food stamps. Things will only get worse if the budget dispute is not resolved in coming days.
The Post and Courier reported Friday that 95 percent of the Agriculture Department staff who administer food stamps were furloughed Wednesday, creating uncertainty for “the hundreds of thousands of hungry South Carolina residents who rely on the government to put food on the table.” Nationwide the number of food stamp recipients is just under 40 million. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said there is sufficient money to fund the program for another month. Hopefully the stalemate is resolved before then so we don’t have to find out what comes next.
Meanwhile President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that the government might be forced to close the U.S.-Mexican border if the budget impasse continues. The Department of Homeland Security, which includes the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, is one of nine federal departments whose funding is held up by the dispute over funding border security.
The budget impasse will not be resolved until either President Trump or his Democratic opponents yield in their largely symbolic battle over funding Mr. Trump’s ill-defined border wall. The political balance favors the Democrats, who will take charge of the House on Jan. 3, and who hold enough votes in the Senate to veto Republican proposals they do not like.
Clearly both President Trump and the Democratic congressional leadership think voters will reward them for their intransigence. Only one side can be right, however, and as the shutdown begins to pinch the lives of ordinary Americans, voters are likely to be critical of both sides for failing to act responsibly.
There remains one path for quickly resolving the problem, ending the shutdown and funding the wall. In the two legislative days remaining for the 115th Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could invoke the “nuclear option” parliamentary maneuver that allows a majority of senators to suspend the filibuster rule with its requirement for a 60-vote supermajority. Then a majority of senators could agree to the House version of a temporary bill to fund the closed government agencies that includes the $5 billion and authority for a wall that Mr. Trump demands. The House version of the bill will expire Jan. 3.
Mr. Trump called on Sen. McConnell to take this path last week, but some Republican senators, including Orrin Hatch of Utah, oppose ending what Hatch calls the “legislative filibuster.”
There is a way around that obstacle. Appropriations bills to fund the government already are considered under rules that differ from those that apply to other legislation. Under this argument, restoring majority control of appropriations would not threaten the legislative filibuster in the Senate and would be the most important step in restoring a responsible congressional appropriations process.
That would be a sensible reform, but it would take a united Senate majority to pull it off, and Mr. Trump’s rocky relations with some departing Republican senators may rule out the nuclear option at this point.
If so, Mr. Trump should yield, let the government reopen and move on. The stalemate’s toll on the nation is not worth it.