Special counsel Robert Mueller is reported to be nearing completion of a report on his nearly two-year investigation into whether President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during his 2016 presidential campaign. To the fullest extent possible under law, that report should be made public.
Its findings will be of the gravest importance to the governance of the nation. If there is a clear exoneration of Mr. Trump, a dark cloud will be lifted from his administration. If the contents of the report disclose that President Trump has clearly committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” the House of Representatives is poised to start the machinery of impeachment.
More complicated possibilities loom as well. Mr. Mueller may find that Mr. Trump committed or condoned illegal activities before he was president, or wrongly fired FBI Director James Comey in an attempt to derail an FBI investigation of his activities, but he is exempt from prosecution while in office. Or Mr. Mueller may merely present facts that lead the president’s opponents to claim there is evidence of such behavior, however disputable it may seem to others.
All of this means that Mr. Mueller’s findings belong in the political arena, where they must be openly available to all once they have cleared legal hurdles designed to protect the innocent.
There is bipartisan support for this view. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the former head of the Judiciary Committee and now head of the Finance Committee, last month joined Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut in introducing The Special Counsel Transparency Act. It wisely would require a public report from every special counsel appointed under existing law.
Sen. Grassley said the bill “ensures that Congress and the American people have oversight of and insight into activities and findings of special counsel investigations under any administration.”
In a somewhat more partisan comment suggesting that there is merit to the charges against the president, Sen. Blumenthal added, “A special counsel is appointed only in very rare serious circumstances involving grave violations of public trust. The public has a right and need to know the facts of such betrayals of public trust. Our bipartisan bill makes it the default that the American people have access to the full story, putting in context any conclusions with findings and evidence.”
The expected report should tell if alleged “grave violations of the public trust” were indeed committed, but a report should be mandatory even if there is nothing illegal to report.
How the report is presented will itself be fraught with unavoidable controversy because it will be derived from an investigative report to the attorney general that will certainly contain details that are shielded by law from public disclosure. These could include details uncovered in investigations of what prove to be groundless accusations and the use of highly secret intelligence.
William Barr, who was confirmed by the Senate as attorney general on Thursday, earlier told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “It is very important that the public and Congress be informed of the results of the special counsel’s work. My goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law.” He then explained that, not having seen the report, “I don’t know what, at the end of the day, what will be release-able.”
Mr. Barr will carry a heavy burden in deciding how much of Mr. Mueller’s report to make public. He must work with the special counsel to provide the maximum amount of information possible, regardless of how the chips may fall, so that the strong political temptation to leak legally protected secrets will be minimized. Most importantly, publication of the much-anticipated report will allow the public to make up its own mind about the findings.