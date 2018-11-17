The horrifying murder of Saudi exile journalist Jamal Khashoggi must have consequences for the perpetrators. It should also point to the need for the U.S. government to treat the Saudi government, an ally of necessity, with greater caution. But it would be unwise to endanger the alliance with heavy-handed gestures such as cutting off military sales.
The Saudi government has taken a step in the right direction by announcing the indictment of 11 people in the plot to murder Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and contributor to The Washington Post who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Five of the men will face the death penalty. However, the Saudi prosecutor did not name the people under indictment. Until that is clarified there will be legitimate questions about the thoroughness of the Saudi investigation and whether the right people have been implicated.
In a new development, the Saudi announcement that Khashoggi’s death was accidental, even as substantial evidence points to a deliberate, planned killing. The shifting story line from Riyadh continues to raise troubling doubts about the investigation.
The one message the Saudis clearly wanted to get across is that they found no evidence to implicate the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a close ally of President Donald Trump, despite the fact that a number of his top aides have been credibly linked to the murder plot.
That is also the official view of the U.S. government, which on Thursday announced economic sanctions on 17 Saudi officials linked by the Treasury Department to the murder, but not on the crown prince individually.
The U.S. sanctions apply to two top aides to the crown prince, Saud al-Qahtani and Maher Mutreb, but not another aide linked to the murder planning, Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, former deputy head of Saudi military intelligence. According to the Saudi government, Gen. al-Assiri ordered that Saudi agents in Istanbul arrest Mr. Khashoggi and transport him to Saudi Arabia, but not to kill him.
Clearly this is not the end of the story and further Saudi indictments and U.S. sanctions cannot be ruled out. U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., both called for further sanctions, and a bipartisan group of six senators has introduced a bill that would suspend weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.
At this point, there is no clear evidence to support the view that the crown prince was involved, or that the U.S. and Saudi actions amount to a cover-up. So the steps that are underway may be the most we can expect, which is disappointing.
The Trump administration is using its influence in the wake of the Khashoggi killing to pressure the Saudis to de-escalate the war in Yemen. Last week it announced that the United States will no longer refuel Saudi attack aircraft, and this week it joined the British government in urging the Saudis to suspend offensive operations for humanitarian reasons. On Thursday. the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels called off a planned offensive in order to allow for humanitarian relief and to give peace talks a chance.
Sorting out of the chaotic situation in the Middle East, much of it created by Iran, is going to take some time. The Khashoggi affair should be settled satisfactorily, but not at the expense of disrupting a critical alliance.