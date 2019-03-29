Last year, in a frenzy to do something — anything — to look tough on illegal immigration, Gov. Henry McMaster demanded and the Legislature passed a law requiring SLED to hunt down and root out all the “sanctuary” cities (and counties) in South Carolina.
So using resources it could have used to hunt down criminals — maybe even illegally immigrated criminals — SLED sent forms to all 317 S.C. cities and counties, essentially demanding that they double-swear, cross my heart and hope to die, that they don’t run sanctuary governments. Then it called up the ones that didn’t respond. In some cases no one answered, and the agency had to conduct “independent research” to determine the situation. SLED hasn’t put a dollar figure on the cost, but we know it’s more than zero. Which is what it was worth.
Finally, as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports, the results are in, and we can now say with great certainty that there are no sanctuary cities in South Carolina.
Which we could have said with just as much certainty before the law was passed, although minus the notarized signatures.
We agree completely that our nation’s immigration laws need to be enforced — and they also need to be reformed. We agree completely that governments should not provide sanctuary from federal (or state) law, immigration or otherwise. But we don’t agree that making people swear they don’t break the law helps us improve enforcement of a law no one was violating. This particular requirement was, as GOP Rep. Micah Caskey put it, “a solution in search of a problem.”
What’s next? Maybe SLED can go out and gather up blood oaths affirming that cities and counties don’t run illegal gambling operations. Or that state agencies aren’t operating brothels on the side. Or that legislators and the governor aren’t wasting valuable time and state resources pandering to voters for purely political purposes.
On second thought, scrub that last one, because just like we knew all along that there are no cities or counties in South Carolina that prohibit their employees from complying with state or federal immigration laws, we know that our legislators and our governor do waste valuable time and state resources pandering to voters for purely political purposes. The sanctuary cities law is Exhibit A.
If legislators and governors feel a need to pretend we have problems we don’t have, so they can ride heroically to our rescue, they need to do it on their own time, on the campaign trail. While they’re on the clock — while they’re using the resources of our government — they need to work on real problems, of which we have plenty.
We need our political leaders working to provide a decent education to all students, to rein in college costs, to provide protection for abused and neglected children and adults, to pass some modest gun reforms, to head off the pending rooftop-solar crisis, to tackle the money and management problems at Santee Cooper, to shore up our pension system, and to shine some sunlight in the dark corners of our government and our political campaigns.
And we need them to succeed.