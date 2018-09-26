Congress is running out of time to save the Land and Water Conservation Fund, one of the nation’s most successful conservation and recreation programs. Lawmakers need to permanently reauthorize and fully fund the program before it’s too late.
The fund, which will expire Sunday without congressional action, supports the protection and development of natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage across the nation. It has paid out $295 million in South Carolina since its establishment in 1964, The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen reported Tuesday.
That money has been vital in improving local, state and national parks across South Carolina. It’s also helped fund woodland and habitat projects. It would be a tremendous setback to lose a revenue source that’s been instrumental in helping to create and define South Carolina as an outdoor paradise.
A variety of local projects have benefited from the fund including boardwalks on Folly Beach, repairs to Fort Sumter, the Patriots Point golf course in Mount Pleasant and Sunrise Park on James Island.
That short list also demonstrates that the program has benefits beyond protecting the environment. Projects supported in part by the fund contribute to roughly $16.3 billion annually in recreational spending in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
The fund gets its money from oil and gas revenue from offshore drilling in public waters (thankfully not South Carolina waters). It has been on shaky ground since President Donald Trump’s original budget shockingly called for slashing the program by 90 percent. Congress followed up with an even worse decision when its proposed interim spending plan failed to renew money for it.
Both are short-sighted choices that follow the Trump administration’s troubling assaults on the Clean Water Rule and the Endangered Species Act. All of these safeguards are vitally important today as an economic boom brings development pressures to bear on vulnerable land and species.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, who also is running out of time as a lawmaker, is part of a group that includes local and state officials and conservation advocates who are trying to save the fund.
“Because the White House isn’t pushing hard for this,” Mr. Sanford said, “it gives legislators a chance to say, ‘Let’s spend this money somewhere else.’”
That would be a mistake. Municipal parks throughout the tri-county area have benefited from the fund as well as boat ramps in Berkeley County, a bike trail on James Island and wildlife habitat in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, among other projects.
“It has funded public recreation areas in every county in South Carolina, including the iconic Mountain Bridge Wilderness, Congaree National Park and ACE Basin,” said Mark Robertson, director of the state chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
The fund has contributed to these projects without the use of taxpayer dollars or adding to the federal debt, an important point at a time of skyrocketing deficits.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is an efficient, valuable tool for conservation and recreation. It needs permanent reauthorization with full, dedicated funding. Congress must act now to save it.