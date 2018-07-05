Humankind is uniquely talented at causing ecological destruction. We are also uniquely capable of saving threatened species. With the red wolf, the southeastern United States’ only native wolf species, we have done both.
But now, with red wolves struggling outside of protected ranges, we have a critical decision to make. We should choose to save them.
Only about 35 red wolves exist in the wild, most of them in eastern North Carolina. About 200 wolves live in captivity around the country. That makes them one of the more critically endangered species on earth.
And yet, last week, the federal Fish and Wildlife Service proposed opening red wolves to legal hunting outside of a single protected area — the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina — which would leave more than half of the remaining wild members of the species vulnerable.
The proposal lays out a scientific basis for refocusing efforts on more manageable populations on protected lands, and worries about possible hybridization between red wolf and coyote populations. Both are reasonable concerns.
But the primary issue appears to be human. Most people, it turns out, don’t want to live next to wolves.
“Most specifically, it is apparent that the current regulations are not effective in terms of fostering coexistence between people and red wolves, and that changes are needed to reduce conflict associated with red wolf conservation,” reads the Fish and Wildlife proposal.
Indeed, it was hunting that decimated the red wolf population in the first place. The wolves were first listed as threatened with extinction in 1966.
Fish and Wildlife captured a few surviving wolves in the 1970s and used them to breed a more substantial population in captivity, including here at the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. A breeding program on Bulls Island ended in 2005.
Since the mid-1980s, red wolves have been gradually released into the wild in a five-county area in southeastern North Carolina. Protecting those wolves has been difficult, however, and not without generating local controversy.
Hunting them had been legal with a permit until two years ago, when a court put new permits on hold after a challenge from the Southern Environmental Law Center. As long as the injunction holds, hunting wolves would remain illegal, even if the Fish and Wildlife proposal is put into place.
But that is a tenuous protection at best.
To be sure, bringing a species back from the verge of extinction is an enormous challenge, particularly when that species is an apex predator that could pose a nuisance for farmers and endanger small domestic animals. But the proposed Fish and Wildlife rules seem more like giving up rather than doubling down on the conservation and community relations work needed to help red wolves flourish in the wild.
A public comment period started last week, and those interested can weigh in on the proposal online at regulations.gov or at the Fish and Wildlife Service website at fws.gov. The comment period closes in November.
Humans almost wiped out red wolves a few decades ago. We have worked since then to keep them alive. Now, we should give them a chance to thrive.