Let’s see if we’ve got this straight: Santee Cooper executives were either complicit or derelict in stopping SCE&G from running up a $9 billion combined debt on the failed construction project at the V.C. Summer nuclear station. Their attempts to answer legislators’ financial questions have been so unsatisfactory that one senator called them “absolutely astounding in their lack of information and cooperation,” and another filed legislation to immediately start the process of selling the utility.
And now we learn that seven top executives are receiving more than half a million dollars in bonuses this year?
One justification for those bonuses was to retain “a strong, experienced and cohesive executive leadership team to provide the strategic vision and leadership needed to effectively meet these current challenges and implement a plan for continued organizational success.” The other was to ensure that it had the right people in place “to communicate complex financial and utility matters” to lawmakers.
Seriously?
It made sense not to have wholesale change initially. But 20 months after construction was halted, it makes no sense to pay an extra $500,000 to retain the leadership team that kept mounting and insurmountable problems secret for at least 19 months, while the debt kept piling up. And unless “communicate complex financial and utility matters” means “stonewall the Legislature,” we don’t see how their continued presence is achieving the goal.
And even if it were vital to maintain the failed leadership team, are we supposed to believe that other utilities are competing to lure them away?
We don’t know whether Santee Cooper should be sold or not. That’s a question that must be made based on the numbers, not on the competence or incompetence or the arrogance or cooperation of the current management — which can be changed.
But we feel quite certain that we don’t need to pay extra for what the current management considers “continued organizational success.” This latest news recalls the $800,000-a-year pension package former CEO Lonnie Carter took with him after leading the utility through the nuclear fiasco. And it provides yet more evidence that an overhaul is needed of the utility’s governance, to make it legally possible to hold board members accountable for their decisions, so they’ll have some incentive to hold executives accountable.
Although Santee Cooper likes to think of itself as a business, it never has had to compete in the marketplace — or even be regulated — like a regular business. That’s because it is in fact a state agency.
But being a state agency means it has obligations to our state, one of which it failed spectacularly when it not only continued pouring money into the nuclear reactors long after it should have been clear that the reactor project was not being managed in a way that would allow it to succeed but also by its silence that allowed SCE&G to keep winning regulatory approval for rate increases that affected other South Carolinians. It also has an obligation to be forthright with the Legislature. And not to squander money.
Governmental entities should not pay out these sorts of bonuses even for success. No one should pay them for failure.