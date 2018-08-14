U.S. sanctions, tariffs and the threat of further punitive action created havoc in markets trading Russian, Iranian and Turkish currencies and equities last week, driving down prices and providing a vivid demonstration of the economic power of the dollar.
Both Congress and the White House, more than ever, regard sanctions and tariffs as major tools of American diplomacy.
The targeted nations are certainly feeling the effects. And they are angry. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman termed “very hostile” the U.S. State Department’s announcement that Russia will be subject to new sanctions. Russian equities and the ruble plummeted. And more pain may be coming.
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham leads a group of senators sponsoring legislation to impose even harsher financial sanctions on Russia. Such action is long overdue.
Speaking of their aim last week, Sen. Graham said, “Our goal is to change the status quo and impose crushing sanctions and other measures against (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria.”
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned Friday that Russia would treat such legislation “as a declaration of economic war.” He added, “And we’ll have to respond to it accordingly — economically, politically or in any other way, if necessary.”
Iran responded similarly to the re-imposition of American sanctions. The Iranian rial fell 5 percent overnight against the dollar on the news. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, after stepping up Iranian navy activity, suggested that Iran might close the Persian Gulf to oil shipments in retaliation. That would be a dangerous and unwise ratcheting up of tensions with the United States.
Then there is the case of Turkey, a nominal ally at odds with the United States for its imprisonment of American missionary Andrew Brunson in the course of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s brutal crackdown on all forms of political opposition.
After diplomatic efforts failed to obtain Brunson’s release, President Donald Trump last week announced he was doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum exports. The Turkish lira fell 15 percent in trading Friday as investors fled the country.
President Erdogan was also defiant. He spoke Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about establishing deeper economic ties.
American use of economic sanctions has a long history with mixed results. Some North Korean sanctions have been in place since the early 1950s, and the Cuban embargo is in its sixth decade, both with little to show for it. Iran has been under U.S. sanctions since the Carter presidency. President Obama slapped sanctions on Russia four times during his second term. Mr. Trump has gone further in this direction with powerful new sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, and by engaging in “tariff wars.”
But the ultimate value of any weapon lies in its coercive force. Despite their undeniable power, it’s questionable whether these sanctions and tariffs will persuade their targets to change their behavior, or worsen an already tense global situation. What is clear is that economic force is one area where America still has substantial leverage, and Mr. Trump is not afraid to use it.