Gov. Henry McMaster has made a promising hire to help turn around the S.C. Department of Social Services which, like the Department of Corrections, has been operating in crisis mode for years. So it’s clear that Michael Leach of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services will need plenty of help to bring to South Carolina the kind of reforms that improved his Tennessee agency and, more importantly, the lives of thousands of often abused or neglected children.
There’s much to recommend Mr. Leach. The Tennessee agency suffered from ills remarkably similar to those in South Carolina, but in a hopeful sign, it now stands out as a national model for child welfare reform.
DSS, responsible for 4,000-plus children in South Carolina, has been without a permanent director since last summer and operating under a court-monitored, class-action settlement since 2016. The public interest litigation was triggered by child deaths and the alleged warehousing of children.
Interim director Joan Meacham, who replaced Susan Alford and will stay on to help Mr. Leach transition into the top job, has been struggling to hire more caseworkers, increase adoptions and foster home placements and move more children out of group homes, all the while trying to serve two masters: the court and the Legislature.
Though lawmakers have greatly beefed-up the DSS budget over the past couple of years, the agency still has more than 900 full-time positions to fill. That, in part, led a frustrated House budgeting committee to recently reject $44.6 million needed to meet goals set by the court. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel requires a monthly check-up on DSS.
Over the past decade, Mr. Leach, 39, who oversees all child welfare programs in Tennessee, has played a key role in overhauling that agency. It’s sobering to note that the process of working its way out from under court supervision took 17 years.
That’s a tragically long time that represents a generation of children. Obviously, lawmakers can’t be acting at cross purposes to the court as far as budgeting goes. Judge Gergel likely won’t put up with that, as he shouldn’t.
All the many individuals and institutions charged with guiding DSS must resolve to work better together. Mr. Leach will need all the help he can get. More foster families are needed. DSS is looking to place more children with relatives. Churches and nonprofit groups can help find them.
“I’m looking for innovative approaches — for urgency,” Mr. Leach said when his appointment was announced. “I’m going to bring a lot of energy to this work, and I want bold leaders and bold ideas to make sure we move forward.”
DSS has already begun some of the reforms prescribed in a case study of the Tennessee agency. By most accounts, DSS is doing a better job of investigating abuse complaints, raising pay for foster parents and increasing caseworker visits with foster children. Greater efforts are being made to move children out of inappropriate group homes and get them better physical and mental health care. But DSS still has a long way to go.
We hope Mr. Leach, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate, will soon be ready to take on the important job of advancing that work.