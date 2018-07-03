Looking for some feel-good news?
Try this: The New York Times reports that Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, “has replaced robots that aren’t fast enough with humans.”
Yes, that’s right. There may be a future for mankind after all.
Here’s the story. Designing production facilities for its newest model, Tesla first turned to large, expensive assembly-line robots. Then it found these robots were creating assembly-line bottlenecks that threatened the survival of the company. So it fired the robots and hired humans to take their place. Production soared. Problem solved.
It turns out that ordinary humans have some advantages over robots. Humans can’t easily lift and place large objects on the assembly line or compete with robots in making spot welds. But they have eyes, opposable thumbs and a sense of touch that allow them to quickly do jobs that baffle the robots, like threading bolts into holes and tightening the bolts to the right tension.
As Tesla’s founder Elon Musk admitted, “humans are underrated,” adding, “excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake.”
And a costly one. The New York Times reported that Mr. Musk spent $2 billion creating his highly automated assembly line. But according to the Times, most car companies create an assembly process around human workers and then automate parts of the workload. It cites consultant Ron Harbour, author of an annual survey rating the productivity of automobile manufacturing plants around the world published by Oliver Wyman. He says the most efficient plants use a lot of manual labor and “the most automated ones are at the bottom of the list.”
The recent news has been full of dire predictions of machines taking over the world. The late Stephen Hawking considered artificial intelligence to be mankind’s greatest threat.
Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence program can beat the best human master at the strategy game “Go.” But how many robots can screw in a light bulb? There just might be hope for us yet.