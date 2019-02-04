Noticed an increase in unsolicited calls lately? You’re far from alone. The number of computer-dialed phone calls, whether from scammers, telemarketers or legitimate charities, rose 46 percent in 2018 to about 26.3 billion, according to the call-blocking app Hiya. And robocalls apparently have accelerated recently, thanks in part to the government shutdown that idled the federal Do Not Call Registry.
Now, about half of Americans don’t answer their phones. That’s a drag on productivity.
The calls may appear to be coming from your same area code, or the next three digits may be the same as yours. But that’s likely a ruse enabled by “spoofing” technology. This despite the Federal Communications Commission fining a telemarketer a record $120 million last spring for violations, including spoofing. At any given time, the Federal Trade Commission is suing hundreds of telemarketers.
Another call-blocking app, YouMail, determined that the 35-day government shutdown led to an increase in unwanted calls because the online Do Not Call Registry was inaccessible. That apparently emboldened robocallers, and people were unable to add their telephone numbers to the list. The shutdown also came during a period when calls from fraudsters claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service typically increase.
The YouMail analysis found that 37 percent of robocalls were scams, some of which don’t originate in the United States. The rest of the calls were from telemarketers or survey takers, or were some kind of reminder — perhaps that your phone bill is past due.
On average, Americans get about 10 unwanted calls per month. A report by First Orion, which provides caller ID and call-blocking services, predicted half of all calls made this year will be some sort of scam. According to Truecaller, a crowdsourcing app that provides details on phone numbers, nearly 10 percent of Americans have lost money to telephone-based scams. Annual losses are estimated to total about $100 million.
Complaints to the FCC have skyrocketed. In November, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai demanded that telecommunications companies come up with a system to defeat caller ID spoofing, and some of the major carriers, such as Verizon, are expected to roll out free services that guard against unwanted calls as early as March.
But that won’t stop non-spoof robocalls, and even the federal courts can’t decide on which types of autodialing technology are illegal. A San Diego-based fitness company is now asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on case that revolves around automatically generated text messages.
It’s a spy-vs.-spy arms race. At best, robocalls are a waste of time. At worst, they’re a crime with scammers probing for banking, credit or health information, or peddling phony student loans, warranties and timeshares.
What to do? First, go to donotcall.gov to register your telephone, or call (888) 382-1222 to sign up. You can also subscribe to call-blocking apps that cost about $2 per month. Mobile phone companies, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, also provide call-blocking services.
In the meantime, you’re probably better off rejecting calls from unrecognized numbers.