That phone call from a number that seems local but isn’t in your contacts? It’s probably not a long-lost friend or relative. It’s probably not even a human.
Robocalls and other spoofed and unwanted phone calls have become a major nuisance and a dangerous source of financial scams. It is time to drive telephone spammers out of business.
As email providers developed more sophisticated ways of detecting junk mail, spammers started looking for an easier target. Automated technology now allows them to make billions of cheap calls that appear to come from innocent numbers.
Telephone spamming has become a big business, with more than 48 billion unwanted, automated calls last year in the United States alone, according to YouMail, a company that offers services to combat robocalls.
Those calls are more than just an annoyance. Fraudsters conned Americans out of at least $900 million in 2017, mostly via phone scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
And the pace of robocalls is increasing. Between 2016 and 2017, complaints to the Federal Communications Commission and the FTC about unwanted calls rose from 5 million to 7 million.
The U.S. Senate is considering bipartisan legislation to update telecommunications law to require telephone service providers to take action against telephone spam. Certainly, something must be done.
The pending legislation recently earned the endorsement of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, along with his colleagues in every other state.
Unwanted telemarketing calls, Mr. Wilson and his fellow attorneys general wrote, are “the number one source of consumer complaints” in many states and at federal agencies regulating the telecommunications industry.
“We all get robocalls and spoofed calls, where a scammer or telemarketer makes his phone number look like another number so you’ll answer,” Mr. Wilson said. “It’s a case of the bad guys using technology against us, so we’re urging Congress to do something to protect everyone.”
The proposed law would require voice service providers to rapidly implement technology to authenticate telephone numbers making a call. The technology would screen out calls using a false number, the usual technique used by modern robocall spam.
Ideally, the technology effectively could serve the same function as email spam folders. It would not stop spam, but it would prevent most of it from reaching a target, and so make it far less lucrative. That would discourage spammers and hopefully put many out of business.
Tougher penalties for repeat offenders would also further discourage the worst actors.
In the meantime, a handful of apps can help cut back on robocalls to cellphones. And, of course, people should never give out credit card information or other compromising details to strangers over the phone.
But Congress must pass legislation to stop unwanted, automated calls. In fact, call your legislator and ask them to get busy.