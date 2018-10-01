Charleston’s rules on rickshaw tours are straightforward. They’re not allowed. But the city’s rules on what constitutes a tour are less explicit. And that’s causing headaches for pedicab drivers who face $1,085 tickets for sightseeing infractions.
According to city law, a tour is defined as the “conducting of or the participation in sightseeing in the districts for hire or in combination with a request for donations.” But for rickshaw drivers, there’s a big difference between answering passengers’ questions along the way to their destinations and taking them on elaborate excursions through the Historic District.
Taking people on tours undermines the transportation value of rickshaws. The city is right to keep the practice in check. But it’s sometimes hard to know what crosses the line.
Last week, The Post and Courier’s Dave Munday reported that city officials were still handing out tickets to rickshaw drivers even after a federal judge struck down mandatory testing for tour guides in Charleston last month.
Technically the two issues aren’t related. City rules prohibit rickshaw tours regardless of whether the driver is a licensed tour guide. But Charleston’s rickshaw drivers would still benefit from clearer guidelines on what is and isn’t allowed.
It’s perfectly reasonable, for example, that rickshaw drivers be allowed to answer basic questions from passengers, even when those questions deal with the city’s history and architecture. They ought to be able to talk about landmarks along the route, make restaurant recommendations and chat about Charleston life.
Sean Nemitz, who owns Charleston Pedicab and Charleston Rickshaw, told The Post and Courier that two of his drivers were recently ticketed near The Battery for pointing across the harbor to James Island, for instance. Pointing doesn’t seem particularly problematic.
The broader rickshaw ordinance could use an update as well to reflect the city’s changing transportation needs. It treats one of the city’s only modes of for-hire, human-powered transportation — bike share being the other — as a nuisance and inconvenience rather than a useful alternative to taxis or ride-share vehicles.
“The continued proliferation of rickshaws in the Peninsula area … is destructive of the historic and traditional ambiance of the Peninsula area, which is substantially made up of 18th and 19th century structures,” reads the ordinance, which was passed in 2007 and updated to ban tours in 2011.
It’s true that bicycle-powered rickshaws weren’t part of Charleston life in the 18th century. Bicycles hadn’t been invented. Neither had cars, for that matter, but city rules don’t bother too much with their impact on the peninsula’s “traditional ambiance.”
The notion that rickshaws “are by their design and nature, slow moving and pose a potential danger for those using the vehicles and the streets” is even more dubious. Slowing down traffic in a place full of pedestrians and bicyclists tends to reduce rather than increase danger.
Charleston officials are right that rickshaw drivers shouldn’t be giving tours. It’s an inefficient and disruptive use of a clean, quiet way to move people around downtown Charleston. But the city could better clarify what is and isn’t allowed.