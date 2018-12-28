The latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contain grim figures for South Carolina. The Palmetto State is No. 2 in per capita drunken driving deaths, or 6.22 people killed per every 100,000 people.
Those are heartbreaking statistics.
The DUI death rate was higher only in Wyoming, home to just 600,000 people. So in South Carolina, with a population of more than 5 million, far more people died, nearly 400, despite generally having stiffer laws than the rest of the five worst states. Also, consider that No. 3 North Dakota has only about 755,000 people, No. 4 New Mexico only about 2 million and No. 5 Alabama has about 4.8 million. And our ranking is up from 6th place the previous year.
You get the idea: Don’t drink and drive. The odds are against you, especially on New Year’s Eve when some 12,000 S.C. law enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers. There really is no excuse for driving drunk in in the age of ridesharing, and when Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other groups offer free or low-cost rides home.
When it comes to DUIs, even best-case scenarios are bleak: at least two days in jail, your license suspended for 6 months and fines amounting to about $1,000. That doesn’t include increased insurance rates or hiring an attorney.
Words of warning only go so far. Make a plan and stick to it. If your plan falls apart, stay put. Even an arrest for public drunkenness would be a bargain.
You don’t have to look far for examples of tragic decisions. In Taylors in early December, four children – 2, 4, 6, and 8 – were killed in a DUI-related crash. The accused driver is the father of two of them.
Drugged driving can be just as dangerous. If an officer suspects your driving is impaired – even if you pass a Breathalyzer test – you’ll be asked to take a blood or urine test. If you refuse, your license can still be suspended. Recall that a man whose out-of-control vehicle fatally struck an 11-year-old Danish girl near Cannon Park in July tested negative for alcohol consumption but was later found to have fentanyl in his system.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the community needs to get angry about drunken driving. Locally, drunk and drugged driving kills people about twice the national rate. An overwhelming number of fatal accidents over the past decade, about 83 percent, have been linked to drunk or drugged driving, and fatalities have been increasing since 2012.
To beat back the trend, Chief Reynolds beefed up the traffic division in November, doubling it to 20 officers.
Ultimately, however, police can’t prevent drunken driving. But you can.