State law says public schools have to operate 180 days a year. Unless it snows. Or rains. Or gets too hot. Or too cold. Then, if the school district closes the schools for more than three days — those first three days off have to be made up — it can start lopping days off the calendar.
The school board can “forgive” three missed days, cutting the school year back to 177 days and stealing three days of education from students. Then it can ask the State Board of Education to authorize the theft of three more days of class time.
This was actually a reform of the old system, under which the Legislature routinely granted individual school districts’ requests to shorten the school year by however many days the districts saw fit.
But apparently forcing schools to remain open at least 174 days a year, regardless of snow or rain or heat or gloom of night, has created too great a burden on some districts. And perhaps on too many vacation-sensitive parents, who sometimes lead the opposition to providing their children — and other people’s children — with the full 180 days of education promised in state law.
So Reps. Carl Anderson, Joseph Jefferson and Robert Williams introduced H.3929, which allows the State Board of Education to excuse as many days a district asks it to. Less than a week after it was introduced, the House passed the bill 107-0. The Senate Education Committee approved it as well, and now it’s just a couple of Senate votes away from the governor’s desk.
The bill was designed for school districts that had to cancel classes for as long as three weeks after Hurricane Florence, and it would only apply to the current school year. But that’s the way these things generally get started.
A state fiscal impact statement notes that although the amount “depends upon the number and size of the districts requesting the forgiveness of days and the number of days forgiven,” the legislation could “create cost savings” for the affected districts.
No question about that: Cancelling classes is a lot less expensive than holding them. So imagine how much money we could save if we just reduced the standard school year to 170 days. Or 150. Or 120. Heck, think of all the money we could save if we just eliminated all the school days.
As Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey asked a little less absurdly but still rhetorically: "If they can forgive three weeks of school and still get all the education that they need, then we don't need to have a 180-day calendar?"
The point isn’t that a 180-day school year is sacrosanct. It’s possible that it’s too long. Or too short. The point is that we need to stick to that mandate unless or until we decide as a state that it makes sense to change that mandate. The point is that we don’t need to be “forgiving” school days whenever it’s inconvenient to obey the mandate. Because when they “forgive” school days, what school officials are saying is that school isn’t important enough to provide when it isn’t convenient.