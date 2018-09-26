Accusations against one of the state’s top law enforcement officials and an aide show that the state needs to require independent audits of South Carolina’s 16 solicitor’s offices.
While some of the offices already undergo audits, they are not mandatory, a move proposed by Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens. Transparency and accountability always are good policies when handling the public’s money.
Suspended Columbia-area 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and former bookkeeper/communications director Nicole Holland, both due for a bond hearing Thursday, face state embezzlement and misconduct charges that could send them to prison. Mr. Johnson’s law license has been suspended.
Federal charges include the theft of federal drug forfeiture funds, and using office credit cards for personal expenses including overseas travel, romantic liaisons and medical expenses. Mr. Johnson, a major in the S.C. Air National Guard, also is accused of seeking double reimbursement for military training.
The alleged misconduct might have gone unnoticed if not for a public records request by the public-interest watchdog group Protecting Public Access to Public Records and follow-up reporting by The Post and Courier. Mr. Johnson is accused of lavish spending on his staff and himself, and Ms. Holland allegedly misused office credit cards for travel and dental expenses.
Because solicitors are constitutionally elected officials, they are largely responsible for running their own offices with little oversight. An office that deals with criminal cases should have autonomy, but it also should be accountable to the people.
An audit done in August at Mr. Johnson’s request found the office had no policy for office credit card use. Some travel receipts could not be found, and the auditor was unable to verify why the office paid $12,000 to a Columbia hotel dating to 2011. Recommendations included instituting a credit card policy, reducing the amount of petty cash in the office, requiring approval of expenses exceeding $500 and hiring an experienced bookkeeper. Johnson said he paid back some $25,000 in expenses flagged by the audit.
It’s troubling that Mr. Johnson initially defended his office’s spending as he ran for a third four-year term. In addition to the charges, which include tapping a restitution fund to make charitable donations and prop up an office petty cash account, Mr. Johnson, 37, was accused of sexual harassment by a former prosecutor and hiring two staffers — one of them was Ms. Holland — with convictions for financial crimes.
Solicitors make about $141,000 a year, and the 5th Circuit office operates on an annual budget of about $8 million, collecting multiple fees related to criminal prosecutions. But there are strings attached to the revenue. Assets from drug forfeitures, for example, have to be spent on prosecuting drug dealers; bad-check funds are supposed to be used to reimburse victims. Audits would ensure those funds are properly spent.
When the allegations against Mr. Johnson and Ms. Holland surfaced in the spring, the S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination headed by Beaufort-area Solicitor Duffie Stone started looking at ways to increase accountability. The group formed a task force headed by state Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, himself a former prosecutor. But Rep. Pitts’ proposal for requiring an audit, submitted as a budget amendment, was removed by the Senate.
Rep. Pitts said he proposed the idea before Mr. Johnson’s alleged crimes came to light to help make the budgeting process more transparent, because solicitors’ offices have so many different revenue streams. Most solicitors supported the idea, he said.
When the Legislature reconvenes in January, the task force should introduce legislation that would require audits and designate a way to pay for them. Some estimates put the cost of annual audits at all 16 offices at roughly $160,000, but that amount could be reduced by examining spending on an unannounced, rotating basis. That would be a cost-effective way to provide much-needed transparency and accountability.