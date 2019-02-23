Plans for a new 252-room hotel on Meeting Street illustrate a distasteful reality about city planning in downtown Charleston.
The bottom line is that the city’s existing laws aren’t adequate to maintain the quality of life for people who live, work or visit the peninsula. And the bitter irony is that it is City Council, the body elected to see that Charleston is healthy, prosperous and attractive, that has refused to take steps to avert the situation that now exists.
The Preservation Society of Charleston, the Historic Charleston Foundation, residents and even the city’s zoning board are distressed that the huge hotel is apparently unstoppable. Indeed, they call it a “crisis” as it will be the next major step in “the hotelification of Charleston.”
Not only is it too large, it is across from a Holiday Inn that neighbors a Homewood Suites, and it is near the dual-flagged Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Hotel. The city’s ordinance calls for a “diverse mixed-used community.” Hotel after hotel after hotel isn’t diverse.
Unfortunately, that part of the ordinance is fuzzy. The part that is clear — the square footage, traffic impacts, parking, and certain amenities including a large meeting room and a restaurant – appears to be met by the developer.
The Preservation Society has issued a “call to action,” saying that the city’s “hotel ordinance is … clearly not working to promote a diverse mixed-use community. We call on City Council to improve this ordinance and give City Staff and Boards the tools they need to hold the line against the hotelification of our city.”
Concerned people are urged to contact their council members, a majority of whom rejected three attempts by Mayor John Tecklenburg to address the issue:
• His first try (and an issue he espoused while running for office) was to implement a one-year moratorium on hotel development. It failed to win council’s support.
• Then he proposed adding restrictions to development projects. For example, if a hotel displaces residences, the developer would have to offset those losses by building affordable housing. Council objected.
• Next he called for reducing by 86 the number of properties on the peninsula zoned to allow hotels. No support again.
Residents and council members should note that, had his third proposal been approved, the 252-room hotel would not be allowed.
Mayor Tecklenburg said he expects to present some adjustments to the city’s ordinance at the second City Council meeting in March. His primary aim is to protect the city’s diversity of uses, which includes offices, retail and affordable residences.
“The tourism economy market has become so strong here that every property that has the possibility of becoming a hotel will become a hotel,” he said.
Unless the city takes measures to ensure that doesn’t happen.
One argument that has been raised in opposition to the mayor’s proposals is that the market should dictate what is built. If developers think there is enough business to justify spending millions and millions of dollars to build hotels, it’s their gamble.
Even if they are correct, the specter of building hotel after hotel after hotel displacing businesses, stores and residences is a tragic way to watch the theory play out.
Add crowding to the equation. If it gets bad enough, visitors will stop coming. And crowding could lead peninsula residents and businesses to pack up and find more room elsewhere. Those city residents whose daily lives don’t involve being downtown would still feel the pain as the tax revenue that comes from the peninsula would drop.
The Post and Courier’s Robert Behre reported recently that peninsular Charleston has about 14 hotel rooms for every 100 residents, less than Savannah and about the same as San Francisco. That was before the Hotel Bennett opened on King Street.
Charleston-based Montford Group has plans to build three hotels on Meeting Street and has won approval to add a vacant lot farther up Meeting to the area where the city allows hotels to be built. Two hotels west of the Ashley are due to open in the coming months.
Mayor Tecklenburg hasn’t given up. He is still convinced that Charleston can implement restrictions that will ensure that a proliferation of hotels does not destroy the city’s diversity. Even an adversarial City Council should concede that, while Charleston welcomes visitors and enjoys the economic benefits of the tourism industry, hotels should not trump the city’s livability.
The Preservation Society reasonably calls for strengthening and clarifying requirements for building hotels; establishing limits on the number of hotel rooms; ensuring the community benefits through quality amenities and public space; and restricting piecemeal rezonings to allow hotels.
Charleston is a hot commodity for builders. City leaders should recognize that the city’s widespread appeal puts them in a position of power to insist on only the best results for their constituents.