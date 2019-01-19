On Monday, the state Public Service Commission, which regulates electric utilities among other jobs, took the welcome and long-overdue step of formally criticizing SCANA for misleading the public and state officials for years.
Unfortunately, it was a little late.
SCANA’s deception regarding the status and viability of its efforts to construct two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County has been well documented in the months since construction on that project was abandoned in 2017.
The Post and Courier, along with environmental organizations Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club, uncovered emails, reports and other documentation that prove that SCANA officials knew as early as 2015 the nuclear effort was foundering but told regulators, lawmakers and the public that things were on track.
As such, hundreds of thousands of South Carolina electric ratepayers spent far more money on worthless, unfinished reactors than they might otherwise have.
This is, of course, not news to the regulators on the PSC, who pored over evidence and listened to testimony related to the $9 billion nuclear debacle for more than a year. But in making their final decision on the fate of SCANA last month, they stopped short of saying the magic word: “imprudent.”
Prudence matters because it’s the legal standard under which SCANA was allowed to collect money up front from ratepayers to build the reactors. Saying that the company acted imprudently could mean it would have to pay back customers.
And it’s quite obvious that SCANA did, in fact, make imprudent choices at least since 2015, which the PSC finally acknowledged on Monday, apparently under pressure from House Speaker Jay Lucas.
That acknowledgement is certainly of value with regards to ongoing customer lawsuits and various criminal investigations.
It would have been significantly more valuable, however, when the PSC was making the decision to approve Dominion Energy’s takeover of SCANA in December. Regulators signed off on a deal that saves SCANA ratepayers money compared to what they would have paid for the abandoned reactors in the worst-case scenario.
But other plans, including one presented by the state Office of Regulatory Staff, probably could have gotten customers an even better deal.
It is deeply troubling that the PSC — the same agency that approved multiple rate hikes, budget overruns and deadline extensions for the nuclear project — waited until after finalizing a questionably beneficial deal before finally calling out SCANA’s impropriety.
We can only hope that late is indeed better than never, at least as it pertains to the remaining threads of the SCANA debacle that have yet to be tied up.
State officials should demand that future PSC decisions not tiptoe around well-documented evidence that could clearly benefit South Carolina electric customers.