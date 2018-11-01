Trade ministers from 13 nations who met in Ottawa last week made the welcome declaration that rules governing international trade are in urgent need of updating. The issue is so severe that the group fears the World Trade Organization itself needs to be saved, proclaiming, “The current situation at the WTO is no longer sustainable.”
The alarm from the European Union, Japan, Canada and Mexico is testimony to the effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s approach to getting a new consensus on trade rules.
The causes of the crisis at the WTO and in world trade are China’s exploitation of trading rules and Mr. Trump’s determined effort to combat it by using the rules of the WTO itself in a way that is making the world trade umpire ineffective.
In the past 10 years Washington has tried a number of different tactics to block China’s unfair trade practices, but none got serious results from either China or the WTO. Thankfully that may be about to change.
Mr. Trump decided to use a WTO rule allowing a nation to take measures to protect its industries for “national security” reasons to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, and to target $250 billion worth of Chinese imports with tariffs. And he is taking advantage of the 164-member WTO’s requirement for consensus to block appointments to the organization’s appellate court, bringing the WTO dispute-settlement process to a near standstill.
Last spring he presented the Chinese government with a reported 142 demands for change in China’s trade policies and control of the economy.
China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 with special privileges offered to developing nations and non-market economies. Those allowed it to protect its markets from foreign competition and to control investments and prices, including its official exchange rate with other currencies. The impacts on both China and the rest of the world have been immense.
China has taken advantage of these privileges to more than quadruple its share of world trade, creating great wealth in the Chinese economy and for a segment of Chinese society while causing economic damage in the United States and other nations. A recent report by the union-backed Economic Policy Institute estimated that China’s entry into the WTO cost 3.4 million American jobs, 74 percent of them in manufacturing.
China’s newfound wealth makes it difficult to justify its classification as a developing nation entitled to protect segments of its economy from foreign trade. And new rules are needed to address issues of trading with a hybrid economy like China’s that has some free market characteristics but where the government is in ultimate control. A major issue highlighted by the European Union in a recent policy paper is China’s practice of forcing foreign firms that want to do business in China to share their trade secrets and technology. Ending that odious practice must be a priority.
Mr. Trump has certainly gotten China’s attention with his tariffs. He also has galvanized other trading nations by vetoing new trade judges and slowing trade dispute settlements to a crawl. And he has said he will not relent until he gets a better trade deal with China and major reforms to the world’s trading rules and the WTO itself.
Mr. Trump should continue trying to end China’s unfair trade practices and the forced transfer of valuable information, but there is no denying that his tactics are causing harm to American manufacturers and consumers. A breakthrough on these political disputes is urgent.